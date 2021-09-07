Chase Rice  To Perform At After Hours Concerts At The Chesterfield Fairgrounds

EventMakers-USA announced that Chase Rice will be performing as part of the After Hours Concerts at an all new location, the Chesterfield Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 16. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $21 from September 8-14.

With more than 2 million albums sold and over1.7 billion total streams, plus a legion of passionate fans at his high-energy concerts across the globe, Chase Rice has established himself as a powerful force in Nashville and beyond-yet he genuinely sees his new release, The Album, as the launching pad for music that says what he wants to say, how he wants to say it.

With songs such as his Platinum-certified Top 10 hit "Lonely If You Are" and his current single with Florida Georgia Line, "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen," this is the same gravelly-voiced Chase Rice fans first fell in love with years ago-but better. Freer. Unbeholden and uninhibited, somehow capable of evoking Chris LeDoux and The Chronic, campfire singalongs and stadium anthems, all at once.

The new album, a two-part release with the promise of more to follow, builds upon the success of his sophomore album, Lambs & Lions, which featured the Double-Platinum, two-week chart topper "Eyes On You"-Rice's first No. 1 as an artist and the most-streamed song of his career (nearly 500M streams to date). His debut, Ignite the Night, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums and No. 3 on the all-genre chart, producing a pair of Top 5 hits; "Ready Set Roll" and "GonnaWannaTonight."

"We're very excited to bring Chase Rice to Chesterfield," said Larry Creeger, executive producer from EventMakers-USA. "With so much of our After Hours fanbase coming from the southside of Richmond, we have been looking for new opportunities to deliver great live entertainment and anticipate bringing more great national acts to this area."

"Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation is committed to providing life enriching experiences," said Bob Smet, Director of Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation Department. "Partnering with EventMakers-USA's After Hours Concerts to bring nationally-recognized recording artists to Chesterfield County supports that commitment. We hope Chesterfield citizens will appreciate and take advantage of this new opportunity."

The Chesterfield County Fairgrounds is located at 10300 Courthouse Road, Chesterfield, VA 23832, at the corner of Krause and Courthouse Roads and is easily accessible from Route 288. Take the Route 10/Iron Bridge Road East exit. Turn left at the first light onto Courthouse Road, then follow to the Fairgrounds.

Tickets for Chase Rice at After Hours Concerts at The Chesterfield Fairgrounds go on sale Wednesday, September 8 at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of $21 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last.

Gates open at 5:00 PM; show starts at 6:00 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds.