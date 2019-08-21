Brynn Scozzari Joins Roanoke Children's Theatre Staff as Director of Education

Brett J. Roden announced today that Roanoke Children's Theatre (RCT) has hired Brynn Scozzari as Director of Education. Scozzari will fill the role previously vacated by Roden who will assume duties as the Producing Artistic Director for RCT on September 1, 2019.

As Director of Education, Scozzari will oversee all educational programming and direct all educational showcases and productions, including the Company's annual RCT KIDS ON STAGE production. Every year during Spring Break, RCT hosts a Spring Break Camp where youth actors will learn, rehearse and perform an entire production in just one week. The upcoming season's RCT KIDS ON STAGE production will be ALADDIN JR, with performances on April 10 and 11, 2020.

Ms. Scozzari made her debut with RCT as the Music Director and Choreographer for this past season's RCT KIDS ON STAGE production of THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. Since then she has directed and choreographed multiple RCT camps including directing and choreographing this summer's regional premiere of FROZEN JR.

"I am pleased to welcome Brynn Scozzari as our new Director of Education," says Roden. "Brynn is a great addition to our team at RCT; she brings a wealth of experience as a musical theatre artist and stage director."

Scozzari is "thrilled to be joining a team of enthusiastic, talented, and hard-Working Theatre professionals who are dedicated to creating such incredible performance opportunities for children all over the valley." Scozzari continues, "In my experience, I have found that theatre creates a magic for children and adults unlike any other field, and I couldn't be more excited to work with these incredibly talented kids, to not only hone their theatrical and artist crafts, but to encourage them to develop skills, confidence, and fearlessness as they enter into their communities."

ABOUT BRYNN SCOZZARI

Brynn Scozzari, soprano is an emerging theatre artist/educator based out of Roanoke, VA. Ms. Scozzari holds a Master in Music from Southern Illinois University where she studied Opera/Music Theater, and a BA in Music (minor in Education) from Roanoke College.

Ms. Scozzari began her professional work with Opera Roanoke's Apprentice Artist Program from 2012-2015 where she performed multiple roles with Opera Roanoke's recurring program, The Masques of Orpheus. She covered the role of Blondchen for Opera Roanoke's production of Die Entführung aus dem Serail (2014), has performed as the First Lay Sister in Tidewater Opera Initiative's Suor Angelica (2014), and has been a featured soloist in A World Beloved: The Bluegrass Mass, and Handel's Messiah. Ms. Scozzari covered Zerlina for the Southern Illinois Summer Music Festival's production of Don Giovanni, and has performed as Mrs. Anderssen in Sondheim's A Little Night Music and as Gretel in Humperdinck's fairytale opera Hansel and Gretel for the Marjorie Lawrence Opera Theater at Southern Illinois University, and has been most recently seen singing The Queen of the Night for the German Vocal Arts Institute of Die Zauberflote. Ms. Scozzari has also appeared in dance ensembles for The Addams Family and Children of Eden. Ms. Scozzari has made appearances in productions throughout the Roanoke Valley, including the created role of Florence Pavarotti in Mill Mountain Theatre's production of My Fatal Valentine, and most recently as Marian Paroo in Attic Production's The Music Man (2019).

Ms. Scozzari has worked as a Music Director and a Stage Director on multiple Broadway Jr. productions (Into the Woods Jr., Mulan Jr., Shrek Jr., and The Little Mermaid Jr. Peter Pan Jr., and The Lion King Jr.) as well as mainstage productions (Beauty and the Beast and Seussical the Musical). Ms. Scozzari has stage directed multiple scenes programs for Opera Roanoke and directed her first mainstage production in 2017 (Puccini's Tosca). Ms. Scozzari has a private voice studio and loves to teach singers of all ages!





