Brantley Gilbert Will Perform at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours in August

Country rock singer-songwriter Brantley Gilbert will perform as part of Atlantic Union Bank After Hours on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $31 until May 19th while supplies last.

With back-to-back Platinum albums and a grassroots following millions strong, Brantley Gilbert's music has been shared, covered and adopted as the soundtrack to Saturday night and Sunday morning by audiences around the world. The Georgia native who started as the defiant life-of-the-party can still go 'til sunrise, but he's also emerged as something far greater: the leader of a massive tribe of hard-working, fun-loving believers for whom electric guitar-shredding, rapping, and twang can go hand-in-hand-in-hand. They call themselves the BG Nation, and when the BG Nation watches Gilbert on a stage, they don't just see a star. They see themselves. Seven No. 1 hits punctuate his career: "Country Must be Country Wide," "You Don't Know Her Like I Do," CMA Awards Song of the Year nominee "Dirt Road Anthem," "My Kinda Party," RIAA 5x Platinum-certified "Bottoms Up," "One Hell of an Amen" and collaboration with Lindsay Ell "What Happens In A Small Town." Gilbert's landmark record Just As I Am clinched the 2014 American Music Award for Favorite Country Album. Earning praise from the New York Times, NPR, American Songwriter, and more, Gilbert has mined a rich vein of conflict between the party and the pew on all of his albums. Instead of toiling in limbo, unable to enjoy good times for fear of Judgment Day, Gilbert fully lives--rowdy friend, man of faith, devoted husband, smitten new father--just as he is.

Season Passes for the After Hours Concert Series at The Meadow Event Park are currently available. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming After Hours Concert Series season and can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com/season-passes. Already on sale are Fitz and The Tantrums & St. Paul and The Broken Bones (Alt.102.1's Big Field Day) on June 5th, K95 Countryfest with Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch on June 17th & 18th, Chris Lane on July 2nd, Brothers Osborne on July 14th, Lady A on July 29th, Incubus with Sublime With Rome on July 30th, Michael Franti & Spearhead on August 18th, Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness on August 19th, Darius Rucker on August 27th, Jamey Johnson on September 2nd, Sam Hunt on September 3rd, Jake Owen on September 16th, Boyz II Men on September 17th, and the Goo Goo Dolls on September 20th. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2022 concert season.

Tickets for Brantley Gilbert on August 20 at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of $31 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. Gates open at 5:00 PM; show starts at 6:00 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park is located at 13191 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, VA 23047.