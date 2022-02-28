1st Stage Extends the Run of Critically Acclaimed THE PHLEBOTOMIST

1st Stage has announced that The Phlebotomist will now run through March 13, 2022.

In a sci-fi-inspired world where genomics is the norm, every person gets assigned a "rating" at birth based on their genetic map. Bea, a phlebotomist, finds herself being pulled deeper and deeper into the dark side of the genetic testing underworld even as she falls in love with Aaron, a man she met by accident who has a near-perfect rating that far exceeds her own. The play was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement and had a sold-out run at the UK's Hampstead Theater. "...a racy dystopian thriller that is part Black Mirror and part Brave New World." - The Guardian. The Phlebotomist is written by Ella Road, and directed by 1st Stage Artistic Director, Alex Levy.

The cast features Josh Adams (The Cripple of Inishmaan), Anne Bowles (Hero's Welcome), Sasha Olinick (Fly By Night, Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Ensemble), and Lynette Rathnam, in her 1st Stage debut.

The show features scenic design by Kathryn Kawecki, sound design by Sarah O'Halloran, projection design by Patrick Lord, costume design by Moyenda Kulemeka, and lighting design by Helen Garcia-Alton.

The Phlebotomist will now run at 1st Stage for one additional week. Performances have been added for March 10 through March 13, with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sundays at 2pm. The show runs approximately 130 minutes with one intermission.

General admission tickets are $50. Senior (65+) tickets are $47. Student, educator, and military tickets are $15. The first 20 tickets sold for every show will cost only $20. Thursday evening tickets are $35. Tickets can be purchased online at www.1ststage.org or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.