Yes Yes Yes comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre in 2023. Performances will run 28 February - 1 March.
Jamie and Ari like each other. Karin and Tom do too. They might be at two separate parties, but their stories are identical. Until they really aren't.
Part documentary, part confession, part open conversation, Yes Yes Yes is a theatre show created specifically for young adults. Exploring the knotty and necessary topics of healthy relationships, desire and consent, it blends audience interaction with captivating solo performance.
Featuring in-depth interviews with Aotearoa's teenagers, Yes Yes Yes is empathic empowering and engaging for youth audiences and carers alike.
Humorous, witty and moving, it sparks conversation where conversation can be difficult!
The result is a funny, generous and innovative piece of contemporary theatre that speaks directly to one of the most pressing issues young people face today, and holds its audience at its heart.
Yes Yes Yes is supported by Creative New Zealand. Originally commissioned by Auckland Live and produced by Zanetti Productions.
Yes Yes Yes comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre in 2023. Performances will run 28 February - 1 March.
