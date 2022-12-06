THE HEARTBREAK CHOIR Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre Next Year
Performances run 14 February - 4 March.
If you want to be in, then you must be supportive, tolerant, giving and collegiate. Or else!
There's been a bit of drama in the local choir. Splintering off from the original group, a small band of oddballs have gathered in a quintessentially country town hall to begin again. It's cold, it's musty and the heater is on the blink. But they've got a new name, they've got their voices and they've got each other. All they need now is a song to sing. Will our heroes find a way to harmonise?
Ella Fitzgerald once said, "the only thing better than singing is more singing". The Heartbreak Choir is a testament to the power of community and the possibility that can be found in healing. This Aussie hit is packed with glorious song and tiny little miracles of friendship and optimism. Wild, wonderful comedy that will charm its way into your hearts. The perfect start to your year of theatre.
More Hot Stories For You
November 28, 2022
HAMILTON will make its New Zealand debut for a strictly limited season at Spark Arena in Tamaki Makaurau - Auckland in May 2023.
Mike Bartlett's SNOWFLAKE is Now Playing at Plumb Theatre
November 25, 2022
This November Plumb Theatre presents the New Zealand premiere of the critically acclaimed festive hit Snowflake. Written by Olivier Award-winning playwright Mike Bartlett (King Charles III, Doctor Foster), Snowflake stars Michael Lawrence (Simpatico), Layla Pitt (Po' Boys and Oysters) and Clementine Mills (Stop Kiss). Performances run through 11 December 2022.
Plumb Theatre Presents Mike Bartlett's SNOWFLAKE This Month
November 7, 2022
This November Plumb Theatre presents the New Zealand premiere of the critically acclaimed festive hit Snowflake. Written by Olivier Award-winning playwright Mike Bartlett (King Charles III, Doctor Foster), Snowflake stars Michael Lawrence (Simpatico), Layla Pitt (Po' Boys and Oysters) and Clementine Mills (Stop Kiss).
BAT OUT OF HELL – THE MUSICAL International Tour is Headed to Auckland, Düsseldorf, and More in 2023
October 31, 2022
New and returning cast members have been announced for the International tour of Bat Out Of Hell. Learn more about where the musical is headed next!
Plumb Theatre Presents Mike Bartlett's SNOWFLAKE Next Month
October 26, 2022
This November Plumb Theatre presents the New Zealand premiere of the critically acclaimed festive hit Snowflake. Written by Olivier Award-winning playwright Mike Bartlett (King Charles III, Doctor Foster), Snowflake stars Michael Lawrence (Simpatico), Layla Pitt (Po' Boys and Oysters) and Clementine Mills (Stop Kiss).