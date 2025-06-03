Taniwha comes to the Silo Theatre this month. Performances will run 26 June – 13 July.

On a bustling building site in Aotearoa, something extraordinary is stirring – the ground is shaking, the hills are shifting, and huge blue mushrooms are growing out of the portaloos! There are two shifty men in suits skulking around town, but Mereana and her tenacious buddies are on the case…



When they discover a taniwha in their neighbourhood is being disturbed by new construction, Mereana knows it’s up to them to stop the development and protect its home.



With a score by award-winning composer Leon Radojkovic, invoking the spirit of 80s and 90s adventure flicks and Miyazaki anime, Taniwha is an audacious Aotearoa adventure for the whole whānau – a tale of courage, community, environmental guardianship, and fighting for what’s right.



From the creators of Silo Theatre’s much-loved production of Peter and the Wolf, in collaboration with visual artists Lissy and Rudi Robinson-Cole (Wharenui Harikoa), Taniwha bursts onto the stage in vibrant technicolour, packed with live music, puppetry, and videography. Featuring a revolving cast of narrators, get ready for a one-of-a-kind, magical experience in the theatre.