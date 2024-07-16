Review: MAMMA MIA! at Civic Theatre, Invercargill

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A heartwarming and entertaining journey told through the music of ABBA

Director: Stephen Robertson

Musical Director: Michael Buick

Choreographer: Glen Harris

Mamma Mia! is a jukebox musical featuring the timeless songs of the legendary Swedish pop group ABBA. It is set on a picturesque Greek island and tells the story of a young bride-to-be, her mother and three possible fathers.

The set for this production is wonderful, with the projections at the rear highlighting the time of day. I particularly liked the detail when the sun was rising and as the scene played out, it got higher and higher, a little thing, but very well done.

The cast was outstanding. Sophie (played by Meadow Bodkin-Allen) shone particularly brightly tonight, with her charming acting and lovely vocals. It was her debut tonight, following a twisted ankle last week meaning she could not perform. There were signs of her ankle being strapped, but they did well to mask it and she seemed to move around effortlessly, which must be a relief to her and to the cast she has been working with for so long.

Sophie's mother Donna (played by Michelle Lange) has most of the best songs and she seemed to relish the opportunity, none more so than when performing The Winner Takes It All, with a fansastic final note, that almost brought the house down.

All leads were strong, but I particularly liked Bill (Craig Waddell), Rosie (Ruth McSoriley) and Tanya (Alice Hildebrand). Great characterisations and strong singing.

The Mens chorus were enthusiastic and had a wonderful scene where they came on and danced in flippers. It was one of the many highlights of the show.

Some of the set changes were not as smooth as I may have liked, and there were times that the off stage chorus and backing singers overpowered the performers onstage, but these were minor issues.

This is a feel good musical. I had only seen this show performed once before, nearly 20 years ago in Las Vegas and that performance lacked heart and soul. This show had that and more.

If you love or even like ABBA a little, you are bound to enjoy this show, that got the audience off their seats and giving a well deserved standing ovation. It was the perfect thing to do on a coolish Southland night. If you are in the area and thinking about going, grab your seats and get ready to sing along, it's almost impossible not to.

Comments