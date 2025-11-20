Review: THE END OF THE GOLDEN WEATHER at Circa Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! New Zealand Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Zealand & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

As summer approaches and Christmas draws near, what better time to celebrate a truly iconic New Zealand work: The End of the Golden Weather.

The End of the Golden Weather by Bruce Mason, one of New Zealand’s most influential playwrights was workshopped in 1959 and premiered publicly in 1960. Mason toured the country performing it solo nearly 1,000 times between 1959 and 1978, often in community halls and schools.

The play is a coming-of-age story told through the eyes of a 12-year-old boy during one summer that marks the end of his childhood innocence. It unfolds in four parts with themes including childhood wonder, social hardship, compassion, and the painful transition to adulthood.

Stephen Lovatt delivers a masterclass in performance, embodying every superlative one could bestow upon an actor. Through unmatched storytelling, physicality, energy, humour, and pathos, he brings Bruce Mason’s magical tale to life.

From the moment we hear the invitation—“I invite you to join me in a voyage into the past, to a territory of the heart we call childhood”—we know we are about to witness something extraordinary. And we are not disappointed.

Lovatt’s ability to shift seamlessly between characters with changes in posture, facial expression, and stance makes this one-man show a true tour de force. One moment he is a horse-mounted policeman surrounded by an angry mob; the next, he becomes the rock-wielding mob members themselves, then a young boy secretly observing the scene. You could easily believe there are multiple performers on stage, not just one.

Lighting and sound design enhance the sense of a summer beach by day, transforming into an inky dusk where you can almost hear the crickets. The simple set, with textures evoking sand dunes, invites our imaginations to create the rest of the tableau. Shane Bosher’s direction is meticulous and never misses a beat.

At times hilarious—the medical scene is a standout, with vocalisations and gloriously gory actions that leave nothing to the imagination—the production also offers moments of serenity, beauty, and deep sadness.

This is quite simply unmissable: a New Zealand story by a New Zealand icon, performed by one of the country’s finest actors.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a New Zealand News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...