Max Amini Comes to Auckland Tonight

The event is tonight, 25 August.

Aug. 25, 2022  
Known for his hilarious impressions, storytelling and enthusiastic interactions with the audience Amini has made over 50 appearances in film and TV ranging from NBC's "Heroes" to Comedy Central.

Pulling from his Persian upbringing, Amini blends social trends, cultural references and side-splitting impressions to keep audiences laughing throughout the show.

This event is 16+. Younger children are allowed at the discretion of their parents.

The event is tonight, 25 August.





