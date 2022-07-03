Let's Hope We Don't Blow Up The Stage Presents IT'S ALIVE This Month

Let's hope we don't blow up the stage Theatre is all about taking risks - but mixing chemistry experiments, audience interaction, and an audience full of kids undoubtedly sets up for a high-stakes afternoon.

IT'S ALIVE follows two young wannabe scientists (Dylan Underwood, and Rebecca Stubbing) trying to master their Best Experiment Ever, only to accidentally create a sentient - and rather mischievous - puppet (controlled by puppeteer Isabella Kerridge-Temn).

To bring chaos to the actors as much as to the characters, the actors perform multiple science experiments in real life and time on stage including "elephant toothpaste" and making slime. Following the creation of the puppet, the storyline will be shaped and pushed by audience direction as the actors ask the audience for help and suggestions throughout the show, creating a different performance every time.

"We're passionate about creative practice that crosses disciplines," says producer Rebecca Stubbing. "We want to excite audiences' expectations of what theatre and improvisation can be by bringing real science experiments and audience involvement to the stage."

Director Francesca Browne says the show has brought together the team's passions for long-form story improv and children's theatre.

Underwood is a children's theatre actor whose credits include The Santa Claus Show, Badjelly the Witch, and Mrs Wishy Washy. Kerridge-Temm is a multi-disciplinary performer known for working with the Ugly Shakespeare Company, and is also a trained clown. Stubbing and Browne are from Improverished the improvised theatre company behind Fringe and Comedy Festival shows Choose Your Own Adventure!, Random Fairytale Generator and D&D themed Can I Get an Underground Location?

"It will be silly, upbeat and celebrate the theatre as a place for fun and joy and experiments," Browne says. "We hope it will be blast people's socks off - but not literally!"

"Francesca Browne and Rebecca Stubbing are regaling from the get go....The audience overall find the show highly entertaining, with the troupe eliciting raucous laughter and genuine investment in this short-lived story." (Theatrescenes Improverished review)

Dates: Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 July 2022

Time: 10:30am and 2:30pm daily (45 minute runtime)

Location: The Factory Theatre, 80 Onehunga Mall

Featuring: Dylan Underwood, Issabella Kerridge-Temm, and Rebecca Stubbing

Directed by: Francesca Browne

For tamariki aged 5 to 11 (and anyone above!)

Please note: All the science experiments have been designed with careful consultation with chemists to ensure the safety of the audience, and they can be done at home as school holiday projects.