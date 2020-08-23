Koanga Festival Will Be Held Digitally in September 2020

The festival's full programming will be announced soon.

Koanga Festival will be held digitally in 2020, from 2-27 September. The festival's full programming will be announced soon.

Kōanga is heralded by the blossoming of the kōwhai and the call of the pīpīwharauroa as it returns to the shores. This is traditionally a time of joining together and combining efforts to prepare the maara for planting. This festival is a chance to prepare the fertile ground of the Auckland Māori stories and storytellers, developing potential for stories to flourish.

As Tāmaki Makaurau faces another COVID-19 surge, the festival has reframed its sixth annual edition to ensure the safety and peace of mind for the whole community. While they had planned to be able to bring the community together kanohi ki te kanohi - in person - the reimagined free digital version brings new Māori storytelling directly into whare around Aotearoa and the world. Over the month of Mahuru (September) audiences are invited to enjoy a new Māori theatre experiences.

Kōanga Festival 2020:

MĀTAKITAKI MAI | Online Performances

WHAKARONGO MAI | Audio Podcast Play Readings

HUIHUI MAI | Online gatherings

