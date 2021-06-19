Disney's MOANA JR. Will Be Performed at The Court Theatre in July

Based on the 2016 Disney film, Moana, with its empowering message of bravery, The Court Theatre's production of Disney's Moana JR. is sure to awaken your inner hero! The Court Theatre is working in collaboration with Y|Not and Pacific Underground to bring this 60-minute musical adventure to life, with 38 young local performers taking the stage.

Disney's Moana JR. is running at The Court Theatre this KidsFest from 10 to 24 July, with two performances per day at 11am and 1pm.

See the line where the sky meets the sea? You'll love this thrilling and heart-warming stage adaptation of the coming-of-age tale of Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. She and the demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as she learns to harness the power within. Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite songs by Tony, GRAMMY, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancina, such as "How Far I'll Go," "Shiny," and "You're Welcome."

"The Court Theatre is so excited to partner with Y|Not and Pacific Underground to bring this story to the stage. We have loved every minute of this production and we are sure you will too," says The Court's Chief Executive, Barbara George.

The Y|Not creative team are finding working on this musical extra special this year, offering gratitude to "the Polynesian Panthers [who] are celebrating their 50th anniversary, we acknowledge that a show like this - showcasing our kids, our stories, with the support of our families - is one of the many doors they opened up for us," Director, Jake Arona shares.

It is such a delight creating a space for our tamariki to ignite their passion for performance and creativity. This show is going to be a treat for the whole family. "The coming together of over forty kids of Aotearoa, Pacific, and Māori heritage is always special, and Y|Not is doing an amazing job leading and honouring our cultures in the space of musical theatre. It's something to behold," says Tanya Muagututi'a, Pacific Underground.

The Court Theatre is dedicated to making theatre accessible for everyone and have scheduled a relaxed performance of Disney's Moana JR. on Saturday 17 July at 11am.

Relaxed performances are special shows for those with sensory needs. Lighting and sound are adjusted, capacity is reduced to allow for freer movement and there is a 'chill-out' area in the foyer.

Disney's Moana JR. runs at The Court Theatre 10 July to 24 July 2021.

Disney's Moana JR. is presented through special arrangement with, and all materials are provided by Music Theatre International. For more information about licensing Disney's Moana JR. or other Disney shows, please visit here.

Bookings: phone 03 963 0870 or visit www.courttheatre.org.nz