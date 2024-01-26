A Spectacle Of Pure Endurance THE BUTTERFLY WHO FLEW INTO THE RAVE Comes To Underground Nz Theatres To Indulge In The Pain

Oli Mathiesen with Lucy Lynch and Sharvon Mortimer present The Butterfly Who Flew Into The Rave, an endurance-based dance work to the seamless techno album Nocturbulous Behaviour by Suburban Knight. Exploring the movement used in techno and rave culture, a contemporary nightclub between 3 bodies emerges. Relentless movement, seamless without pause, detailed down to every beat.

A 3-day rave condensed into 1 hour, The Butterfly Who Flew Into the Rave is the must see show this 2024 summer season. The atmosphere and culture of a Berlin rave club will be transported to Wellington for a high art, streamlined performance where you watch the destruction of 3 human beings commence in front of you. Indulge in the pain, the sweat; a display of pure endurance to achieve a goal. A spectacle of the human body as a victim to music, as a victim to passion, as a victim to our endless desire to achieve more. To win and win again.

The Butterfly Who Flew Into The Rave is supported by Pride Elevates and is part of the 2024 Auckland Pride Festival programme. Presented as part of the New Zealand Fringe Festival. Supported by Wellesley Dance Studios, BodyFX, the Rachel Bennett Arts Foundation and in partnership with the Burnett Foundation Aotearoa.