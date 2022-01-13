Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 New Orleans Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

EK Bonner - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - East Bank Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Gary Ferguson - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - East Bank Theatre

Best Direction Of A Stream

Jen Chang - FORTINBRAS - Crescent City Stage (LiveStream)

Best Musical

REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - East Bank Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Dedrick Weathersby - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - East Bank Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Phyllis Horridge - CLYBOURNE PARK - Theatre baton rouge

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Jana Mestecky - MACBETH - Crescent City Stage (LiveStream)

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - East Bank Theatre

Best Streaming Play

A DOLL'S HOUSE - Crescent City Stage (LiveStream)

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jason Bowens - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - East Bank Theatre