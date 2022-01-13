Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 New Orleans Awards

pixeltracker

REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - East Bank Theatre Wins Best Musical!

Jan. 13, 2022  

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

2021 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
EK Bonner - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - East Bank Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Gary Ferguson - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - East Bank Theatre

Best Direction Of A Stream
Jen Chang - FORTINBRAS - Crescent City Stage (LiveStream)

Best Musical
REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - East Bank Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Dedrick Weathersby - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - East Bank Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Phyllis Horridge - CLYBOURNE PARK - Theatre baton rouge

Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Jana Mestecky - MACBETH - Crescent City Stage (LiveStream)

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - East Bank Theatre

Best Streaming Play
A DOLL'S HOUSE - Crescent City Stage (LiveStream)

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Jason Bowens - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - East Bank Theatre


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Desi Oakley Photo
Desi Oakley
JJ Niemann Photo
JJ Niemann
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca

From This Author BWW Awards