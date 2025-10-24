The Tennessee Williams Festival To Host Gala Celebrating the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Tennessee Williams and New Orleans Literary Festival will host a Gala on November 20 at 7 pm. It will be a night of revelry under the stained glass prisms of the sumptuous 19th-century former church at the Hotel Peter and Paul.

“Tennessee Williams loved a party, he loved the arts, and he loved New Orleans,” says Gregory Gajus, Festival President. “Our Gala is a celebration of all the things he loved. But, most importantly, we are bestowing the namesake Tennessee Williams Awards on artists and activists who have made significant impacts on our cultural life, here in New Orleans and beyond.”

This year’s Gala theme celebrates the 75th anniversary of Tennessee Williams' play, THE ROSE TATTOO, which premiered in Chicago in December 1950. It went on to Broadway and swept the 1951 Tonys, winning Best Play, Best Actor (Eli Wallach), Best Actress (Maureen Stapleton), and Best Scenic Design.

Attire: Step out of your day-to-day life and pull out the crown jewels of your closet! Whether that’s sparkles, feathers, ruffles, bowties, or sequins, classic cocktail black or something bursting with color, we want to see your take on elegant New Orleans whimsy. And of course, roses are welcome! For more inspiration, check out TWFest’s 2025 Gala Pinterest Board.

Now in its 40th year, The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival is grateful to the writers, performing artists, and community arts advocates who have inspired the literary arts community, worked diligently to promote the arts, and supported the Festival’s mission. With that in mind, they have established the Tennessee Williams Distinguished Arts Awards to recognize and honor those who have had a significant impact on the literary arts. This year’s honorees receiving their awards at the gala are:

Excellence in Literary Arts: Mona Lisa Saloy

Excellence in Performing Arts: John Patrick Shanley

Excellence in Arts Advocacy: The John Burton Harter Foundation and Poppy Tooker

The evening begins for VIPs at 6:30 pm with cocktails, appetizers, and table seating. At 7 pm, doors open for General Admission ticket holders to enjoy the bar, hors d'oeuvres, and music.

Music by DJ Sailor Hank and the Delta Revues

A tableau featuring Tsarina Hellfire, Stanley Roy, and the Mudlark Puppeteers

A silent auction

Libations and Sicilian-inspired cuisine by local chefs, including Dickie Brennan’s Tableau

Tarot readings

Tiny rose tattoos by Hell or High Water Tattoo

Tickets to the gala and sponsorship information are available here.

The 2026 Tennessee Williams and New Orleans Literary Festival will be March 25 - 29, with the Stella Shouting Contest kicking off the Festival the weekend before. Already confirmed are Pulitzer Prize winner Jericho Brown, National Book Award winner Justin Torres, NPR book reviewer Maureen Corrigan, Ethan Brown, Addie Citchens, Margot Douaihy, Skye Jackson, Rodger Kamenetz, Thomas Mallon, and many more. Special events for the 40th anniversary will be announced soon, and VIP Passes are on sale now. The weekend also includes the Saints and Sinners LGBTQ+ Literary Festival, March 27-29.