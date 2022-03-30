The Loyola University New Orleans Department of Theatre Arts & Dance Presents the New Orleans Premiere Of HEAD OVER HEELS

The Loyola University New Orleans Department of Theatre Arts & Dance presents the New Orleans premiere of the hit musical, Head Over Heels.

A jukebox musical adaptation of Sir Philip Sidney's The Countess of Pembroke's Arcadia, Head Over Heels incorporates the songs of the cultural phenomenon and revolutionary girl group The Go-Go's into an empowering tribute to life's fluid journey of love and self-discovery. By blending the aesthetics of Elizabethan England, 1980's new wave, and contemporary queer culture, as well as disregarding restrictive, type-based characters and casting, this musical aims to celebrate the beauty in both the traditional and the unconventional in theatre and in life.

Head Over Heels will be directed by Hardy Weaver. Hardy spent over a decade performing on Broadway and across the country in national tours and regional theatre. Four years ago, he quit his job performing on Broadway and went to live in the Patagonian wilderness, learning how to be self-sufficient in nature. He then went to live and study in the foothills of the Himalayas, where he learned how to teach Vedic Meditation. He now resides in New Orleans and travels around the country, teaching folks how to be less stressed. Having joined the crew at Loyola, it's been his true pleasure merging his old passion of theatre with his new passion of self-care.

Head Over Heels will run in the Marquette Theater at Loyola University, 6363 St. Charles Avenue, on March 31, April 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, and 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets available online at http://cmm.loyno.edu/calendar/theatre/head-over-heels

For More Information, please contact the Department of Theatre Arts and Dance at (504)865-3840