Tennessee Williams’ Rarely-Seen OUT CRY Closes TWTC’s 10th Anniversary Season

The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans (TWTC) brings its landmark 10th Anniversary Season to a riveting close with Tennessee Williams’ rarely-produced Out Cry: The Two-Character Play, staged at The Lower Depths Theatre at Loyola University New Orleans.

The harrowing tale follows siblings Clare and Felice, bound by tragedy and trapped in a cycle of isolation. When the two arrive at a remote theatre with no script in hand, they decide to improvise “The Two-Character Play.” What begins as invention spirals into a chilling re-enactment of their haunted past. As the line between theatre and reality collapses, the siblings must confront whether art can set them free—or if their ghosts will take the final bow.

“No one does disturbing and touching like Tennessee Williams,” says director Beau Bratcher. “Nowadays, when more people are feeling lonely and isolated, this play is a reminder to check in on the people in your life.”

The play stars longtime New Orleans favorites Tracey E. Collins and Kyle Daigrepont as Clare and Felice. The creative team includes Diane K. Baas (lighting), KaeAnne Louks (scenic), Kaci Thomassie (costumes), and TWTC Co-Artistic Director Nick Shackleford (sound). Maddie Taliancich serves as Production Manager, with stage management by Ryan Darby, assisted by Avery Colle.

“This play is in a way Tennessee Williams’ spin on Waiting for Godot, Six Characters in Search of an Author, and the Allegory of the Cave,” says TWTC Founding Co-Artistic Director Augustin J Correro. “At its core, it’s a desperate cry for connection—rendered by some of the city’s best theatre artists.”

This production is made possible by generous support from the New Orleans Theatre Association (NOTA), The Shubert Foundation, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, the New Orleans Tourism & Cultural Fund, the New Orleans Recreation and Cultural Fund, the City of New Orleans, and Threadhead Cultural Foundation, with season support from Jason and Anjali Gillette.