THE LEHMAN TRILOGY & More Leads New Orleans Top Theater Picks For Fall 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Orleans in the fall isn’t just about crisp air, gumbo and jazz drifting through the streets; it’s also a prime moment for theater, dance and bold storytelling. As the city cools, stages heat up. Whether you're a Broadway buff, a ballet devotee, or just looking for a night out that's more thrilling than Netflix and takeout, here are the unmissable shows lighting up New Orleans stages this fall.

1. The Lehman Trilogy — Le Petit Theatre (Oct 2–19)

From humble immigrant roots to global finance empire, The Lehman Trilogy charts the sweeping arc of three brothers and the eventual collapse of the Lehman Brothers firm. All told with just three actors switching time periods, accents and personas.

Set in Le Petit’s cozy theatrical quarters, this production turns historical reckoning into a human drama. As the years pass, you’ll see ambition, betrayal and legacy unfold in tight scenes that make the global personal. If you want your theatre with moral stakes and emotional weight, this one delivers.

For tickets: click here.

2. Kimberly Akimbo — Saenger Theatre (Oct 7–12)

She’s a teenager, she’s stuck in the body of an old person and she’s got sass. Kimberly Akimbo is darkly comic, sweetly strange and full of heartbreak and hope. We follow Kimberly as she navigates high school, her fractured family and her aging dilemma (a condition that makes her age rapidly).

In the Saenger’s grand space, this show will feel both intimate and epically theatrical; like watching someone wrestle with mortality while still craving the small joys of adolescence. It’s the weird musical you didn’t know you needed.

For tickets: click here.

3. Dance Theatre of Harlem — Mahalia Jackson Theater (Oct 11)

A single evening, but make it unforgettable. Dance Theatre of Harlem brings its signature blend of classical technique, cultural resonance and bold energy to New Orleans for just one night. Their repertory typically includes both classical ballets and newer works that push the form.

If your idea of theatre includes movement and voice beyond language, this is the kind of night that lingers. Think emotional arcs told through bodies, not just words.

For tickets: click here.

4. Dracula (Ballet) — New Orleans Ballet Theatre / Orpheum (Oct 24, 25, 30)

When gothic romance meets ballet, the result is Dracula: moody, suspenseful and beautiful. NOBT’s take on this classic is drenched in shadow, with dancers spinning through a world of desire, danger and darkness. Capes, dramatic lighting and sinuous choreography all contribute.

This isn’t just a seasonal spectacle; it’s a show where choreography becomes character. Perfect for audiences who like their theatre with a little bite.

For tickets: click here.

5. A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical — Saenger (Nov 11–16)

It’s a jukebox musical, yes, but more than that, it’s a look at a man whose songs shaped the soundtrack of many lives. From early struggle to superstardom, A Beautiful Noise weaves Neil Diamond’s biggest hits into a narrative of identity, heartbreak and perseverance.

For crowds who love singing along, nostalgia, and a little reflection on how a life of music shapes and reshapes its maker, this one’s built to charm.

For tickets: click here.

6. Back to the Future: The Musical — Saenger (Dec 9-14)

Though technically crossing into early winter, this is big enough to sneak into your fall planning. With time travel, hoverboards and catchy new and old songs, it’s everything you want in a spectacle. Expect energy, laughs and theatrical “wow” moments.

If you like your theatre full-throttle, with zero chill, this show’s for you.

For tickets: click here.