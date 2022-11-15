Sam Raimi, Matthew Lewis, Katee Sackhoff Highlight First Guests At FAN EXPO New Orleans January 6-8

Legendary filmmaker Sam Raimi (Spider-Man, The Evil Dead franchise), Matthew Lewis ("Neville Longbottom" in Harry Potter franchise), Katee Sackhoff ("The Mandalorian," "Battlestar Galactica"), Anson Mount ("Star Trek: Discovery," "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) and the stars of "Trailer Park Boys" Mike Smith, John Paul Tremblay and Robb Wells are the first wave of celebrity guests scheduled to attend FAN EXPO New Orleans, January 6-8, 2023 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

The event will feature a standout lineup of celebrities, voice actors, creators, cosplayers, authors, exhibitors, compelling programming, meet and greets, special events, family zones and more.

Tickets for FAN EXPO New Orleans are on sale at http://www.fanexponeworleans.com, with individual day, 3-day and premium packages available for adults, youths and families. VIP packages are also available now, with dozens of special benefits including priority entry, limited edition collectibles, exclusive items and much more.

Raimi is one of the most celebrated and innovative directors of the past 40 years, making his first big splash with The Evil Dead in 1981. He is known for that franchise as well as hits like Spider-Man (2002), Oz the Great and Powerful (2013) and this year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, among scores of producing, directing, writing and acting credits.

Lewis, who rose to fame in the "Neville Longbottom" role, has starred in Rowan Athale's Wasteland and was in the film adaptation of Me Before You alongside Sam Claflin and Emilia Clarke. He has most recently been seen in a regular role in the British series "All Creatures Great and Small" as "Hugh Hulton."

Sackhoff, whose credits include a standout run as "Starbuck" on "Battlestar Galactica" and a starring role in A&E's original series "Longmire," turned heads as the hotshot pilot on "Battlestar" and as "Vic Moretti" in the western drama "Longmire," also has had recurring roles in "24," "Nip/Tuck," "CSI" and many other hits.

Mount has more than 50 acting credits, notably as "Captain Christopher Pike" in "Strange New Worlds," "Discovery" and "Short Treks" in the "Star Trek" universe. He's also had notable roles in Crossroads, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and "Hell on Wheels."

Smith, Tremblay and Wells comprise the "Trailer Park Boys," a "mockumentary" style series which follows the booze-filled misadventures of the three longtime pals and petty serial criminals who run scams from their Nova Scotia, Canada, trailer park.

Additional guests, exhibitors and programming for this major comics, sci-fi, horror, literary, anime and gaming convention will be announced closer to the event.

New Orleans is the first event on the 2023 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly 1 million fans annually at FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, FAN EXPO Cleveland, MEGACON Orlando, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Canada, Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, and FAN EXPO San Francisco. The latest schedule of events is available on the Website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.

