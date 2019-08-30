Photo Flash: Slidell Little Theatre Presents TUCK EVERLASTING

Slidell Little Theatre opens its 57th season with Tuck Everlasting - the enchanting tale of a young girl and her discovery of the Tuck family secret. Based on the best-selling, award-winning novel by Natalie Babbitt, Tuck Everlasting is the story of 11-year-old Winnie Foster, a free spirit who longs for adventure. When she meets the Tucks and discovers they hold the secret to everlasting life, she must protect the secret from those who would use it for personal gain and also face an extraordinary choice: return to her own family, or join the Tucks on their never-ending journey.

Tuck Everlasting was adapted into feature films by One Pass Media in 1981 and Walt Disney Pictures in 2002. The world premiere was held at the Alliance Theater in Georgia before moving to the Broadhurst Theatre in New York. The music and lyrics are by Chris Miller & Nathan Tysen and the book by Claudia Shear.

NOCCA student, Grace Reidenauer, leads as Winnie Foster and Slidell High Student, Alijah Garner, as Jesse Tuck. Stephanie Cooke performs as Mae Tuck, Rob Reidenaur as Angus Tuck, Larry Johnson as Miles Tuck and John Giraud as the Man in the Yellow Suit. Directed by Nicholas Smith and choreographed by Amanda Lou, the show runs through September 14th. For tickets and show times visit www.slidelllittletheatre.org. See Slidell Little Theater's Facebook page for more information. Slidell Little Theater, 2024 Nellie Drive, 985-643-0556.



Grace Reidenauer as Winnie Foster and her father, Rob Reidenauer, as Angus Tuck



John Giraud (Man in the Yellow Suit)



Alijah Garner (Jesse Tuck) and Grace Reidenauer (Winnie Foster) in TreeGap Woods



John Giraud (Man in the Yellow Suit) , Aaron Turnipseed (Constable Joe) and Levi Landry (Hugo)



Grace Reidenauer (Winnie Foster) and Alijah Garner (Jesse Tuck) lead the ensemble cast