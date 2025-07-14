PRIMUS Brings Onward & Upward Summer Tour 2025 to the Saenger Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PRIMUS will bring the Onward & Upward Summer Tour 2025, with special guest MonoNeon, to the Saenger Theatre this month. The performance is on Monday, July 28, 2025.

Following their electrifying run on the Sessanta tour alongside A Perfect Circle and Puscifer, Primus will return this summer with the Onward & Upward Tour-an expansive, coast-to-coast trek that marks an exciting new chapter for the band.

The tour not only brings the trio's signature blend of musical innovation back to stages nationwide, but also introduces fans to drummer John Hoffman, whose recent addition to the lineup brings a renewed sense of energy, experimentation, and groove to the legendary outfit.