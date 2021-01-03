Mobile Saenger Theatre Presents SCOOBY-DOO! AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD

Mobile Saenger Theatre will present Scooby-Doo! and the Lost City of Gold. The event takes place on January 17, 2021. This event was originally scheduled for Sunday, June 7, 2020.

One of the most beloved international franchises of all time, Scooby-Doo and his meddling, mystery-solving friends will embark on a new adventure to solve a brand-new mystery brought to life with cutting-edge technology, original music, puppetry, magic, singing, dance, interactive video, aerial arts, acrobatics, and video mapping.

In Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold, fans of music, discovery, and gh-gh-ghosts! won't need a passport to travel with Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Daphne, Fred, and Velma to Alta Luz, a fictitious South American town where ghostly sightings of La Dama de Oro (The Lady In Gold) threaten to scare attendees away from the annual music festival and Incan sun god celebration.

Through dialogue, dance, song, and amazing landscapes, audiences will join the journey as the Gang takes the Mystery Machine on its first flight to a land of ancient civilizations, legends, and culture. As they sniff for clues (and snacks), a trail of extinct purple irises leads them through a veritable Nazca lines labyrinth of mystery as the Gang meets friends...or foes?...Miguel the groundskeeper, Luis the llama, botanist Professor Falcone, the Pachacuties, and Ayar Manco (the 13th Century founder of the Incan civilization). Zoinks!

Frank Welker, known by ears everywhere as the animated voice of Fred Jones, Scooby-Doo, and others, has signed on as the voice of Scooby-Doo in the live touring stage spectacular.

For more than five decades, Scooby-Doo has created a world of mysterious fun where playful spirits of all ages seek adventure, solve problems, and do good. The Mystery Inc. Gang will continue to entertain fans with new experiences and content for years to come with Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold.