Marena Perez And Daniel Saez Appear as Guest Artists in Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER

MARENA PEREZ and DANIEL SAEZ, principal dancers of the Mauro Ballet Company of Puerto Rico, will appear as guest artists in the Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet's production of The Nutcracker on December 11 and 12, 2019 at the Riverview Theatre in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, MARENA PEREZ began her ballet training at Ballet de Nana Hudo. Among her teachers while as a student and professional dancer have been Miguel Campaneria, Maria Carrera, Jose Pares, Carlota Carrera, Lourdes Gomez, Joaquin Banegas, Lolita San Miguel, Susan Pilarre, Ray Sullivan, and Nana Hudo.

Ms. Pérez began her professional career as a dancer with the Compania de Ballet Teatro Municipal of San Juan. In 1998 Ms. Pérez joined Ballet Concierto de Puerto Rico and was promoted to the rank of soloist in 2002.

In 2005 Ms. Pérez joined Balleteatro Nacional de Puerto Rico, and was promoted to the rank of principal dancer. From 2007 to 2009 Ms. Pérez joined Andanza, a contemporary dance company in Puerto, and in 2010 she returned to Balleteatro Nacional de Puerto Rico to resume her career as a principal dancer. Ms. Perez is currently a principal dancer with the Mauro Ballet Company of Puerto Rico.

Ms. Pérez's repertoire includes principal and soloist roles in the 19th century classics including the title role in Giselle, Aurora in The Sleeping Beauty, the Sugar Plum Fairy in The Nutcracker, Odette/Odile in Swan Lake, Lise in La Fille Mal Gardee, the title role in Carmen, the title role in Cinderella, Odile in Swan Lake, Swanhilda in Coppelia, Alice in Alice in Wonderland, the title role in Carmen, Lise in La Fille Mal Gardee, and the roles of Charlotte in The Phantom of the Opera, Cerrito in Grand Pas de Quatre, Nikiya and Gamzatti in La Bayadere, The Dying Swan, and Paquita.

Ms. Pérez has also received critical acclaim for her performances in neo-classical and contemporary roles including roles in George Balanchine's Serenade, Jerome Robbins' In The Night, William Dollar's The Combat, Emilia in Jose Limon's The Moor's Pavane, Septime Webre's Carmina Burana, Alberto Mendez's Munecos, and pas de deux including Satanella, Flames of Paris, Don Quixote Pas de Deux, Talisman, William Tell, Esmeralda, Le Corsaire, and Spring Waters.

Ms. Pérez appeared with Ballet Concierto de Puerto Rico during its tours in the United States, Taiwan and other countries. In 2004, 2005 and 2010, Ms. Pérez was invited to participate in the International Dance Festival in Miami. In 2005 she participated in the Segundo Certamen Interamericano de Danza in Buenos Aires, Argentina, winning two gold medals and one bronze medal. In 2010, Ms. Pérez participated in the Festival de Ballet de Panama.

Ms. Pérez has performed as a guest artist with the Charlotte Youth Ballet of North Carolina, Ballet Etudes in Miami, Florida, the Midstates Ballet, Alameda Civic Ballet, Ballet Arts, and the RMT Ballet in Haiti.

Ms. Pérez is a certified Pilates instructor and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics Education. She has also studied drama under the guidance of Puerto Rico's leading acting teachers and has received awards in acting competitions.

DANIEL SAEZ received his ballet training at the Academia de Julie Mayoral, and Summer Intensive Programs at the Eglevsky Ballet in New York, and Point Park College and Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Mr. Saez has studied under the guidance of Julie Mayoral, Maria Carrera, Maria Julia Landa, Maria C. Palacios, Miguel Campaneria, Joaquin Banegas, Tato Molina, Ana Maria Castañon, Luba Gulyaeva, Elizabeta Calero, Maria Simonetti, Grace Bigas, and others.

Mr. Saez has danced with the Ballet Teatro Musical de Ponce, Ballet Theatre of Annapolis, Ballet Arizona, and Ballet Señorial. Mr. Saez also been a principal soloist with the Balleteatro Nacional de Puerto Rico, and is currently a principal dancer of the Mauro Ballet Company of Puerto Rico.

Mr. Saez's repertoire includes principal roles in The Nutcracker, The Sleeping Beauty, la Bayadere, Grand Pas Classique, Diana and Acteon Pas de Deux, Le Corsaire Pas de Deux, Flower Festival at Genzano, Flames of Paris, Swan Lake, Giselle, Alice in Wonderland, and roles in the contemporary ballets, Carmina Burana, Lady Lost and Found, Piazzolla en Concierto, Majisimo, Tributo a Rafael Hernandez, Sonata, Green Table, Flaming June, Tres Musicos, and Celtic Fire.

As a member of Sabor Latino, Mr. Saez performed in the Chicago Salsa Congress, the Festival de Palma de Mallorca (Spain), Roma Salsa Congress, Sicilia Salsa Congress, and in Puerto Rico winning third place in the National Salsa Competition. He was awarded World Champion, along with his partner, Licelott Maldonado, in the World Salsa Open.

Mr. Saez also teaches at the Guaynabo City Ballet School and has also choreographed works for the School's performances.





