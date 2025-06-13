MY SOUL TO TAKE: UNDEAD Comes to Le Petit Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



My Soul To Take: Undead brings words to the stage like never before. You don’t want to miss this darkly seductive journey into the passion, pleasure, and pain of love.

Honoring the tradition of romance storytelling, Joe Arden presents two evenings of interconnected stand-alone performances. On October 31st and November 1st, step into a world where intimacy and obsession intertwine, madness whispers in the shadows, and the line between life and death blurs. Building on the success of last year’s three-city, sold-out tour, award-winning voice actor and best-selling author, Joe Arden brings My Soul To Take: Undead to life with a gripping, immersive performance that will leave you breathless.

Dare to immerse yourself in a weekend of spine-tingling storytelling and mesmerizing performances.

My Soul To Take: Undead isn’t just an event—it’s a hauntingly beautiful memory in the making.

Will you take the plunge?

