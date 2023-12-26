Last Chance to Vote for the BWW New Orleans Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Meghann King - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 41%

Jeoffery Harris Jr. - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 19%

Katie Peck - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 18%

Adam Gilbert - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theatre Baton Rouge 15%

Monica ordinez - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Jpas 6%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gaye Lynn Ambeau - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 42%

Scott Sauber - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 23%

Melissa Bush - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 15%

Abrielle DeCuir - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 13%

Jahise LeBouef - CRY IT OUT - Crescent City Stage 7%

Bunny Mateosian - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 0%



Best Dance Production

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 65%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Theatre Baton Rouge 26%

THE UPSTAIRS - Melange dance companny 9%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Larry and Linda Schexnaydre - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 39%

Scott Sauber - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 22%

Amy Gomez - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 15%

Clay Donaldson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theatre Baton Rouge 9%

Jack Lampert - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Jpas 7%

Brandy Johnson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 5%

Bailey Wax - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 4%



Best Direction Of A Play

Brandon Guillory - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 57%

Liz Newcomer - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 20%

Salvatore Mannino - SPRING STORM - The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company 12%

Jana Mestecky - CRY IT OUT - Crescent City Stage 9%

Alan Demovsky - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 2%



Best Ensemble

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 37%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 20%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 11%

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 8%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theatre Baton Rouge 6%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 4%

THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Jpas 4%

THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 4%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 3%

CRY IT OUT - Crescent City Stage 1%

SPRING STORM - The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company 1%

RUMORS - The Sullivan Theatre 1%

SWEET BIRD OF YOUTH - The Tennessee Williams Theatre Compan 0%

MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 0



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kenneth Mayfield - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 30%

Hannah Joseph - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 29%

Joe Carleton - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 24%

Liam Gardner - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 12%

Jasmine Williams - CRY IT OUT - Crescent City Stage 4%

Ray Poquette - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 1%

Gerard Boucier - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Elizabeth Olah - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 42%

Justin Blanchard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 23%

Lisa Smith - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 13%

Rose Rodrigue - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theatre Baton Rouge 10%

Max dovale - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Jpas 7%

Lisa Smith - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 4%

Victoria Casella - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 0%



Best Musical

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 42%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 25%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 13%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Theatre Baton Rouge 12%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 8%



Best Performer In A Musical

Ellie Haxthausen - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 18%

Tommie Milazzo - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 13%

Taylor Robinson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 12%

Grayson Morgan - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 11%

Jordan Graw - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 8%

Kaley Pichon - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 7%

Brennan Bankston - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 6%

TyRobbins - THEVIEW UPSTAIRS - Jpas 4%

Chase Duhe - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 4%

Justice hues - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Jpas 3%

Stephen Rhodes - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 3%

Rachel Augustine - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 3%

Heath McNeese - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 2%

Annalee Templet - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 2%

Elvie Ellis - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Saenger theatre 1%

Phyllis Horridge - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Clay Donaldson - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 61%

Elizabeth Newcomer - CRY IT OUT - Crescent City Stage 10%

Jana Mestecky - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 10%

Matthew Boese - SPRING STORM - The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company 7%

Lorene Chesley - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 6%

Tenea Intriago - CRY IT OUT - Crescent City Stage 3%

Doug Spearman - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 3%

Joanne Guarnaccia - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 0%



Best Play

THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 46%

CRY IT OUT - Crescent City Stage 16%

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 13%

MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 10%

SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE ELUSIVE EAR - The Sullivan Theatre 9%

SPRING STORM - The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company 5%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Mistretta - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 41%

Adam Landry - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 19%

Eric Mistretta - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 9%

John Eddy - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 8%

Michael A. Newcomer - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 8%

Marshall Harris - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Jpas 6%

John Eddy - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 4%

Raquel Jackson - CRY IT OUT - Crescent City Stage 3%

John Eddy - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 2%

Gerard Boucier - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ethan Martinez - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 29%

Justin Blanchard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 27%

Callie Fontana - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 17%

Amara Skinner - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 10%

Callie Fontana - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 10%

Amara Skinner - CRY IT OUT - Crescent City Stage 6%

Tim Larsen - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Gage Blackwell - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 12%

Catherine Kontess - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 11%

Emily Bourgeois - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 11%

Caleb Broussard - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theatre Baton Rouge 9%

Nate Costantini - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 9%

Caleb Broussard - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 8%

Caroline Keyser - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 8%

Marion Mayfield - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 7%

Evie Trahan - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 7%

Paxton Kling - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 7%

Jason Loe - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 4%

Kris Lewis - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 3%

Heath McNeese - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 2%

Lori Fasone - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Stephen Atkins - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 23%

Bradley Sanchez - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 17%

Yvette Bourgeois - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 14%

Donyae Asante - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 10%

Brady Lewis - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 10%

Joshua Allred - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 9%

Cody Evans - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 8%

Mary Thornton - CRY IT OUT - Crescent City Stage 4%

Matthew Boese - SWEET BIRD OF YOUTH - The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company 2%

LeBaron Thornton - CRY IT OUT - Crescent City Stage 1%

Elizabeth Marino - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 1%

Christian Davakis - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 0%

David Mauillo - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 0%

Grace Callaghan - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 0%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 63%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 15%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 11%

JUNIE B JONES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 8%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 4%

