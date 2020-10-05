Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Junebug Productions To Discuss The Importance Of Voting With Citizen SHE United

The event is a part of Junebug Productions' nonpartisan voter education campaign, “Rise and Take Your Stand”.

Oct. 5, 2020  

On Tuesday, October 6 at 7:00 p.m., Stephanie Mckee-Anderson, Executive Artistic Director of Junebug Productions, a 40-year-old national leader in Performing Arts, will go live on Instagram with the Founder and Executive Director of Citizen SHE United, Nia Weeks, to discuss the importance of voting and the organization's work to increase voter participation among Black women in Louisiana from 157,000 to 300,000.

The goal of the "Rise and Take Your Stand" campaign is to encourage African Americans to vote during the 2020 United States presidential election and elections to come.


