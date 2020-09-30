Junebug Productions Launches Campaign To Encourage African Americans To Vote

Junebug will use their online platforms to share voter education information and host virtual conversations.

Junebug Productions, a 40-year-old national leader in Performing Arts, has launched a nonpartisan voter education campaign - Rise and Take Your Stand - to encourage African Americans to vote during the 2020 United States presidential election. Leading up to election day, Junebug will use their online platforms to share voter education information and host virtual conversations with Black advocacy leaders.

"The mission of Junebug Productions is to create and support artistic works that question and confront inequitable conditions that have historically impacted the African American community," said Stephanie Mckee-Anderson, Junebug Productions' Executive Artistic Director. "Being intentional about educating our community on the upcoming election to drive the turnout of Black voters is an extension of that work."

As part of the campaign, the team organized Junebug Productions' Homecoming Project Leads and John O'neal Cultural Arts Fellows to produce a video about the importance of voting as Black artists. Featured in the video are Frederick "Hollywood" Delahoussaye, Jeremy Guyton, Kesha McKey, Catherine Caldwell, and Sunni Patterson - renowned and respected artists that work in a wide range of art forms and traditions, including African drum and dance, spoken word, film, arts and organizing in New Orleans.

"Voting matters to me because it is one of the many ways that we can make our voices heard in the pursuit toward equity, justice, and change," said Jeremy Guyton, Dancing Grounds Education Director and Junebug Productions' Homecoming Project Lead Artist.

Junebug Productions is proud to contribute to the work that is being led by Black women and Black artists across the country in hopes that all eligible voters will rise and take their stand during the 2020 United States presidential election and elections to come.

To learn more about the "Rise and Take Your Stand" campaign, visit junebugproduction.org to subscribe to the Junebug Productions newsletter and social channels.

