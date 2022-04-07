John Medeski, Stanton Moore, and Skerik to Play at Jazz Fest 2022

Keyboard/organ wizard John Medeski, Galactic drummer Stanton Moore, and eclectic saxophonist Skerik will reprise their recently-devised jazz trio project for an improvisational clinic at New Orleans, LA's The Howlin' Wolf on Sunday, May 1st at 1:00 a.m. (technically early-morning 5/2). The performance will also feature a special appearance by enigmatic bassist MonoNeon [get tickets].

The intrepid explorations of this heavy-hitting crew are a perfect fit for late in the night on the first Sunday of Jazz Fest. While the members of the core band have played together many times through the years, Medeski, Moore, and Skerik have only previously performed one official show as a trio.

That show, which took place in Miami last spring, featured a number of special guests over the course of two-plus hours of scintillating, off-the-cuff sonic journeys. In New Orleans, they'll add a new ingredient to the potent jazz brew with MonoNeon, the colorful Ghost-Note bassist who has been championed by everyone from Prince to Eddie Murphy.

There's no telling what magic might arise when these four masters of their respective crafts converge on The Howlin' Wolf on Sunday, May 1st. We'll see you there to find out.

Tickets for the John Medeski, Stanton Moore, Skerik, and MonoNeon late-night during Jazz Fest at The Howlin' Wolf New Orleans are now on sale HERE.

***SHOW INFO***

Show: Live For Live Music, Purple Hat Presents, and GMP Live Present: John Medeski, Stanton Moore, & Skerik w/s/g MonoNeon

Band: John Medeski (organ, Medeski Martin & Wood), Stanton Moore (drums, Galactic), Skerik (sax), MonoNeon (bass, Ghost-Note, Prince)

Date: Sunday, May 1st, 2022 (technically early a.m. 5/2)

Venue: The Howlin' Wolf - 907 S Peters St, New Orleans, LA 70130

Time: Doors - 1:00 a.m. / Show - 2:00 a.m.

Tickets: Early Bird - $25; GA Tier 1 - $30; GA Tier 2 - $35