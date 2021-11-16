ELF THE MUSICAL Comes to Rivertown Theatres Next Month

Based on the hit holiday movie, Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised by Santa and his elves, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous stature and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.

With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity.

Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf.

After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear.





WHEN: December 3-19

Thurs - Sat at 7:30pm, Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 pm



WHERE: Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts, 325 Minor St., Kenner, LA 70062

TICKET PRICE: $36-$40

FOR TICKETS: Call 504-461-9475 or go to www.RivertownTheaters.com

Rivertown's COVID procedures and policies for audience members can be found on their website at https://www.rivertowntheaters.com/covid-19

STARRING:

David Hoover (Santa)

Mitchell Kogan (Buddy)

Tessa DeMers (Jovie)

Louis Dudoussat (Walter)

Phyllis Horridge (Emily)

Beckham Ricau (Michael) (double cast)

Brock Meliezer (Michael) (double cast)



CREATIVE: Gary Rucker (Director)

Katelin Zelon (Choreographer)

Karl Harrod (Musical Director)

Costume Designer (Kelsey Brehm)

Cliff Price (Scenic Designer)

Stephen Thurber (Lighting Design)