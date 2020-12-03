Crescent City Stage Presents MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY

Crescent City Stage will continue their Free Virtual Reading Series with "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley" by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon. With award-winning actors from coast to coast, they hope you will join them for this special benefit performance with all donations going directly to Second Harvest Food Bank.

"One in five households in Louisiana is at risk of hunger. Across our state and region, the rising cost of food, housing, and utilities, coupled with high unemployment and low-wage jobs have increased the need for emergency food assistance. Many families are asking for help for the first time. When bills loom and impossible decisions must be made, grocery lists are often cut first. Meals are skipped. Parents go without to make sure their children are fed.

Second Harvest Food Bank leads the fight against hunger in South Louisiana by providing food access, advocacy, education, and disaster response. Second Harvest provides food and support to 700+ community partners and programs across 23 parishes. Our staff and volunteers distribute the equivalent of more than 32 million meals to 210,000+ people a year."

Directed by Michael A. Newcomer*

THE CAST:

MARY BENNET..........Cate Scott Campbell*

ARTHUR DE BOURGH.......Jonathan Ohye*

ELIZABETH DARCY...Liz Elkins Newcomer*

DARCY........................................Lee Osorio*

JANE BINGLEY.........................Hilary Ward*

CHARLES BINGLEY.............Bryan Demond*

LYDIA WICKHAM................Kimiye Corwin*

ANNE DE BOURG...............Jana Mestecky*

(* denotes member of Actors' Equity Association)

Please RSVP at www.crescentcitystage.com.

Saturday, December 12 at 7:30pm CST.

