CRAIGSLISTED, EVERYBODY & More Announced for The NOLA Project 2022/2023 Season

The NOLA Project has announced their 2022-2023 Season. Theatre has always been about community and fellowship, people coming together for a shared, ephemeral experience. Their 18th Season features a slate of shows that will take you from the Northshore to the underworld and introduce you to furries and fairies.

Their season opens in September with CRAIGSLISTED by Sharai Bohannon. Return to 2015, a simpler time on the internet where the classifieds website Craigslist reigned supreme in all things. A broke college student finds quick, consistent cash helping strangers on the worldwide web express their wildest sides in this quirky new comedy.

Next, hang out on the Northshore by way of NOMA's Besthoff Sculpture Garden with THE SEAGULL, OR HOW TO EAT IT by Gab Reisman. This company member-penned piece brings the Chekhov classic to today and our neck of the woods. Everyone at the Andrepont family camp is in love with someone but tracing the relationship geometry in this dark comedy might be enough to make your head spin. THE SEAGULL, OR HOW TO EAT IT runs October 19-November 9, 2022.

Take a trip to the underworld this January with Pulitzer Prize-finalist EVERYBODY by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. This riff on the classical morality play sees the title character sent on a mission by Death to take stock of their life and worth. But Everybody today may not be Everybody tomorrow as the actor playing the role gets chosen by lottery each night. EVERYBODY runs January 11-February 2, 2023 in NOMA's new Lapis Center for the Arts.

They end their season with fairies abound in A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM by William Shakespeare. The audience favorite returns to the Besthoff Sculpture Garden after 12 long years. Chaos takes center stage when four lovers, an amateur troupe of mediocre actors, and the fairy king and queen all converge on the woods outside of Athens. A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM runs May 10-28, 2023.

This is the theatre company's first season led by two Co-Artistic Directors, A.J. Allegra and Brittany N. Williams. "It's been a challenge selecting the shows for our first full season since 2020," says Williams, "but I can say with full confidence that our audiences are in for a treat."

Directors, casts, and full venue information will be announced at a later date. Season tickets go on sale May 11 with single-show tickets available in the summer. For more information, visit NOLAProject.com.

About The NOLA Project



For over 15 years, The NOLA Project and its intrepid ensemble of artists have brought bold, innovative, and imaginative theatre to the people of New Orleans. Twice awarded with the National Theatre Company Award from the American Theatre Wing, TNP has carved out a special niche in the Gulf South with immersive and thought-provoking original plays. The NOLA Project is an ensemble theatre company striving to challenge, entertain, and engage diverse New Orleans audiences through high-quality and innovative performances of relevant great works, the development and production of new plays, and comprehensive theatre education opportunities. To learn more, visit NOLAProject.com.