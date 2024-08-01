CLUE: ON STAGE Will Open the Westwego Theatre for the Performing Arts Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jefferson Performing Arts (JPA) has announced the first Westwego show of its 47th season, the murder-mystery farce CLUE, adapted from the 1985 film Clue, based on the popular board game. It will be onstage at the Westwego Performing Arts Theatre on historic Sala Avenue in Westwego for eight performances, Thursdays through Sundays, October 3 through 13, 2024.

Written by Sandy Rustin, Clue: On Stage is based on Jonathan Lynn's original screenplay, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. As they race to find the killer the body count stacks up.

The all-local JPA production will be directed by Jack Lampert, who directed last year's groundbreaking musical, The View UpStairs, which opened JPA's 46th season. “I am extremely excited about directing this hilarious show. This well-written play is a fast-moving farce full of murder and blackmail. It's suitable for all ages with iconic characters such as Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard, among others, as you try to figure out who did it, with what, and where!”, said Lampert.

Auditions for the show will be held on Saturday, August 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Jefferson Performing Arts Center; registration is required. For information on auditions and showtimes, visit www.jpas.org.

