BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards December 5th Standings; BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Katie Peck - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 32%

Adam Gilbert - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theatre Baton Rouge 23%

Meghann King - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 23%

Jeoffery Harris Jr. - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 21%

Monica ordinez - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Jpas 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Scott Sauber - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 35%

Gaye Lynn Ambeau - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 24%

Abrielle DeCuir - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 21%

Melissa Bush - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 18%

Jahise LeBouef - CRY IT OUT - Crescent City Stage 2%

Bunny Mateosian - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 0%



Best Dance Production

LEGALLY BLONDE - Theatre Baton Rouge 47%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 44%

THE UPSTAIRS - Melange dance companny 9%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Scott Sauber - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 33%

Larry and Linda Schexnaydre - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 22%

Amy Gomez - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 21%

Clay Donaldson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theatre Baton Rouge 16%

Brandy Johnson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 3%

Jack Lampert - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Jpas 3%

Bailey Wax - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 3%



Best Direction Of A Play

Brandon Guillory - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 72%

Salvatore Mannino - SPRING STORM - The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company 9%

Elizabeth Newcomer - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 8%

Liz Newcomer - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 7%

Jana Mestecky - CRY IT OUT - Crescent City Stage 3%

Alan Demovsky - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 0



Best Ensemble

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 34%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 24%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 15%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theatre Baton Rouge 10%

THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 9%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 1%

RUMORS - The Sullivan Theatre 1%

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 1%

SPRING STORM - The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company 0%

SWEET BIRD OF YOUTH - The Tennessee Williams Theatre Compan 0%

THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Jpas 0%

CRY IT OUT - Crescent City Stage 0

MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 0



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Hannah Joseph - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 38%

Kenneth Mayfield - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 31%

Joe Carleton - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 27%

Liam Gardner - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 3%

Jasmine Williams - CRY IT OUT - Crescent City Stage 1%

Ray Poquette - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 1%

Gerard Boucier - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 0



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Justin Blanchard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 36%

Elizabeth Olah - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 23%

Lisa Smith - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 18%

Rose Rodrigue - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theatre Baton Rouge 16%

Lisa Smith - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 4%

Max dovale - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Jpas 3%

Victoria Casella - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 0



Best Musical

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 38%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 24%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 15%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Theatre Baton Rouge 9%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theatre Baton Rouge 9%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 5%



Best Performer In A Musical

Jordan Graw - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 15%

Taylor Robinson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 14%

Ellie Haxthausen - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 12%

Brennan Bankston - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 12%

Kaley Pichon - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 11%

Stephen Rhodes - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 7%

Chase Duhe - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 7%

Heath McNeese - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 5%

Annalee Templet - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 4%

Grayson Morgan - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 4%

TyRobbins - THEVIEW UPSTAIRS - Jpas 3%

Rachel Augustine - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 2%

Elvie Ellis - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Saenger theatre 2%

Phyllis Horridge - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 1%

Justice hues - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Jpas 0%

Tommie Milazzo - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Clay Donaldson - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 71%

Elizabeth Newcomer - CRY IT OUT - Crescent City Stage 11%

Matthew Boese - SPRING STORM - The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company 6%

Tenea Intriago - CRY IT OUT - Crescent City Stage 4%

Jana Mestecky - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 4%

Lorene Chesley - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 4%

Doug Spearman - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 1%

Joanne Guarnaccia - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 0



Best Play

THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 69%

SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE ELUSIVE EAR - The Sullivan Theatre 17%

CRY IT OUT - Crescent City Stage 6%

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 4%

SPRING STORM - The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company 3%

MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 0



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adam Landry - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 32%

Eric Mistretta - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 25%

Eric Mistretta - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 21%

John Eddy - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 11%

Marshall Harris - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Jpas 4%

John Eddy - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 3%

John Eddy - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 2%

Michael A. Newcomer - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 2%

Raquel Jackson - CRY IT OUT - Crescent City Stage 1%

Gerard Boucier - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 0



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ethan Martinez - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 38%

Justin Blanchard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 37%

Callie Fontana - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 18%

Callie Fontana - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 6%

Amara Skinner - CRY IT OUT - Crescent City Stage 1%

Amara Skinner - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 1%

Tim Larsen - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Gage Blackwell - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 17%

Nate Costantini - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 14%

Caleb Broussard - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theatre Baton Rouge 11%

Caroline Keyser - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 10%

Evie Trahan - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 10%

Caleb Broussard - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 9%

Catherine Kontess - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 8%

Marion Mayfield - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 5%

Jason Loe - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 4%

Paxton Kling - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 4%

Emily Bourgeois - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 3%

Heath McNeese - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 3%

Lori Fasone - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 2%

Kris Lewis - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Bradley Sanchez - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 25%

Stephen Atkins - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 21%

Joshua Allred - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 15%

Brady Lewis - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 13%

Yvette Bourgeois - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 11%

Donyae Asante - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 5%

Mary Thornton - CRY IT OUT - Crescent City Stage 4%

Matthew Boese - SWEET BIRD OF YOUTH - The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company 3%

LeBaron Thornton - CRY IT OUT - Crescent City Stage 1%

Cody Evans - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 1%

Christian Davakis - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 0

David Mauillo - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 0

Elizabeth Marino - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 0

Grace Callaghan - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 0



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 49%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 26%

JUNIE B JONES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 13%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 9%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 3%

