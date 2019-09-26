Broadway In New Orleans Hosting Halloween Costume Donation Drive During WICKED

Just in time for Halloween, Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans will host a special Halloween costume donation drive as part of WICKED's three-week engagement at the Saenger Theatre, from Oct. 2-20, benefitting 'WEEN DREAM. 'WEEN DREAM is an organization that gives free costumes to children in need across America. Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans is encouraging theatre guests to donate new or gently-used children's costumes as well as costume pieces and accessories.

The following is a list of costumes, costume items and accessories that can be donated:

Superheroes and villains

Professions

Disney princesses and characters

Television characters

Movie characters

Sci-fi and fantasy

Classic Halloween characters

Animals

Masks

For a more detailed list of requested costumes as well as a list of "Please Send and Please Do Not Send" items, please visit http://www.weendream.org/what-we-accept. Donation drops will be located throughout the Saenger Theatre the three weeks WICKED will be in New Orleans.

"'WEEN DREAM's mission to provide free Halloween costumes to children across the country who experience unique challenges in their everyday lives is such an inspiration, and we are excited that Broadway in New Orleans and WICKED have partnered to host this special donation drive at the Saenger," said Gary Lorio, Hancock Whitney regional president. "We hope show attendees will embrace the Halloween season and donate anything from a Halloween mask to an Elphaba-inspired witch costume."

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked." WICKED will play at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans from Oct. 2 - 20.

Presented by the New Orleans Theatre Association, WICKED is offered as a season option for the Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans 2019-2020 season. Tickets for WICKED start at $49. To purchase tickets, visit BroadwayInNewOrleans.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, by phone (800) 982-2787 or at the Saenger Theatre Box Office (1111 Canal St., New Orleans, LA, 70112). Group sales are offered for groups of 15 or more and will be available by calling (504) 287-0372.

For more information about WICKED, please visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.





