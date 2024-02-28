BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes To Le Petit Theatre

With one of the largest casts in Le Petit Theatre's long history, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes the stage in the French Quarter this March.

Before she was hit-maker Carole King - she was Carol Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. Melissa Campbell makes her Le Petit debut as King, with Frank von Hoven as her songwriting partner and one-time husband, Gerry Goffin. Rounding out this powerful foursome are Stephanie Toups Abry (Cynthia Weil) and EJ Dohring (Barry Mann).

"Beautiful is a musical that reaches across generations with memorable, popular music that takes audiences on a wonderful trip down memory lane. Carole King is a living legend and this musical serves as a very worthy tribute to her genius," states A.J. Allegra, Le Petit Theatre Artistic Director.

Le Petit has partnered with New Orleans hotels and restaurants, such as Hotel Monteleone, Dickie Brennan's Tableau, and more, for a Beautiful New Orleans promotion featuring room, spa, and meal specials for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical ticket holders. Details for each partner's specials can be found at LePetitTheatre.com.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at Le Petit Theatre starts with opening night on Friday, March 8th, and runs through March 31st. Preview night is Thursday, March 7th, with discounted tickets for all seats.

Joining the songwriting foursome onstage are Ryan Hayes (Don Kirshner); Amy Alvarez (Genie Klein); Michael Taravella (Neil Sedaka and more); Brian Sanford (Righteous Brother and more); Lamont Hill (lead Drifters member); Pat Smith, Detalion Dixon, and Nicholas Hunter (Drifters); Kadejah Onē, Kayla Ceaser, Keri Elaine, and Queen Shereen Macklin (Shirelles and more); Emily Bagwill (Betty); Josie Oliva (Marilyn Wald); and Jackson Scott (Drifter stand-in for 3/29/24 performance).

Leading the creative team as Director/Choreographer for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is award-winning choreographer Jauné Buisson. Joining Buisson are Jefferson Turner (Music Director), Michael P. Kramer (Scenic Design), Kathleen Van Horn (Costume Design), Joyce Liao (Lighting Design), David Rigamer (Sound Design), Raion Ramsey (Vocal Coach), Kelsey Tremblay (Set Decorator/Prop Master), Laurin Hart (Wig/Hair Design), and Daniel Rigamer (Asst. Director/Choreographer).

The rest of the 2023-24 Season at Le Petit brings Born with Teeth (April 25-May 12, 2024) and The Importance of Being Earnest (June 6-23, 2024). Pick 3 packages and single-show tickets are on sale now.

Performance Details

OPENING NIGHT: Friday, March 8 at 7:30 PM.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE: March 7 - 31, 2024 | Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 PM; 3:00 PM Sunday afternoons. Saturday, March 23 matinee performance at 2:00 PM. Student matinee performance Thursday, March 14 at 10:00 AM.

WHERE: LE PETIT THEATRE - 616 St. Peter St. New Orleans LA 70116 | 504.522.2081