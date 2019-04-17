30AMP Circuit Presents 'Ivan Neville's Songbook Live' at Le Petit Theatre

In celebration of Ivan Neville's upcoming 60th birthday, non-profit 30AMP Circuit proudly presents Ivan Neville's Songbook Live - Piano Sessions Through the Ages on May 2nd, 2019 at Le Petit Theatre in New Orleans. Building on the tradition of Ivan Neville's famed Jazzfest Piano Sessions, Songbook Live will showcase a distinct collection of songs, stories and very special musical guests uniquely curated to embody, and celebrate, Ivan's prolific musical career. Marking the celebration, 30AMP Circuit will present Ivan with its inaugural "Songbook Award," in recognition of Ivan Neville's expansive musical legacy and in honor of his lifetime of charitable efforts supporting New Orleans' music community.

Hosted on the second Thursday of Jazzfest, after Ivan's Main Stage festival set and two hours after the Fairgrounds close, this very special evening at New Orleans' most historic playhouse promises to be a momentous Crescent City music experience. For this intimate and extraordinarily personal Piano Sessions adaptation, Ivan digs deep into his rich catalogue of original and cover material and harnesses his candid and colorful storytelling to journey listeners through his impressive and still-unfolding musical history.

In true celebration of Ivan Neville and the city that shaped his musical legacy, the evening will feature a parade of very special musical guests, the "Songbook Award" presentation by WWOZ's David Kunian, a VIP seated dinner offering prepared by New Orleans' famed Tableau Restaurant & Iron Chef Dickie Brennan, and more. Visit www.lepetitetheatre.com for tickets and information.

Proceeds from the event will benefit New Orleans' Musicians Clinic, a not-for-profit organization that works with New Orleans musicians to provide wellness support and access to affordable medical services.

Upon hearing the news that he would be the recipient of 30AMP's inaugural "Songbook Award," Ivan reflects, "This is quite an honor for me. I'm humbled. And also very excited to put thisSongbook Live set together. I'm looking forward to sharing the honor with so many family and friends and parts of New Orleans who have helped shape who I am, including the NOLA Musicians' Clinic. In a lot of ways, they helped save my life - and are so deserving of this kind of support."

In fact, Ivan Neville himself was the very inspiration for 30AMP Circuit's first-ever "Songbook Award," and the celebration event they are hosting. As a national 501C3 that works to improve the overall health and wellness of the working musician, Ivan Neville's own personal story about this difficult time in his life when he needed support, and got it, is exactly the type of success story that drives 30AMP's mission.

"I've known Ivan for a long time and he has an incredible musical legacy. He works so hard and he gives back a lot, so I knew we wanted to find a way for the organization to honor him,"explains 30AMP founding partner and music industry veteran Andy Hurwitz.

"During our conversations, Ivan shared that he credited the support of the New Orleans Musicians' Clinic (NOMC) for helping him get, and stay, sober," recalls Hurwtiz. "That was an ah-ha moment for me. I was suddenly able to see how our fledging organization could help connect the dots for Ivan, NOMC and so many others who share 30AMP's passion for supporting musician health and wellness." Connected, in fact, in very tangible ways. Hurwitz and his 30Amp Co-Founder, Sports Medicine Specialist Dr. Ari Greis, have since been working with NOMC Managing Director Erica Dudas to find additional ways they can collaborate - both locally and nationally.

And there it is, Ivan Neville's legacy still evolving...





Related Articles Shows View More New Orleans Stories