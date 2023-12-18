2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW New Orleans Awards; MATILDA THE MUSICAL, THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Ascension Community Theatre & More Lead!

There's just 2 weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Meghann King - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 42%

Katie Peck - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 20%

Adam Gilbert - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theatre Baton Rouge 17%

Jeoffery Harris Jr. - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 15%

Monica ordinez - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Jpas 6%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gaye Lynn Ambeau - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 41%

Scott Sauber - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 24%

Melissa Bush - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 14%

Abrielle DeCuir - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 13%

Jahise LeBouef - CRY IT OUT - Crescent City Stage 7%

Bunny Mateosian - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 0%



Best Dance Production

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 63%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Theatre Baton Rouge 27%

THE UPSTAIRS - Melange dance companny 10%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Larry and Linda Schexnaydre - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 38%

Scott Sauber - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 23%

Amy Gomez - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 14%

Clay Donaldson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theatre Baton Rouge 10%

Jack Lampert - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Jpas 7%

Bailey Wax - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 4%

Brandy Johnson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 4%



Best Direction Of A Play

Brandon Guillory - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 58%

Liz Newcomer - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 20%

Salvatore Mannino - SPRING STORM - The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company 12%

Jana Mestecky - CRY IT OUT - Crescent City Stage 8%

Alan Demovsky - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 1%



Best Ensemble

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 36%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 21%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 9%

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 8%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theatre Baton Rouge 6%

THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Jpas 5%

THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 4%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 4%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 3%

CRY IT OUT - Crescent City Stage 1%

SPRING STORM - The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company 1%

RUMORS - The Sullivan Theatre 1%

SWEET BIRD OF YOUTH - The Tennessee Williams Theatre Compan 0%

MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 0



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Hannah Joseph - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 30%

Kenneth Mayfield - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 30%

Joe Carleton - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 23%

Liam Gardner - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 12%

Jasmine Williams - CRY IT OUT - Crescent City Stage 4%

Ray Poquette - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 1%

Gerard Boucier - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Elizabeth Olah - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 40%

Justin Blanchard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 25%

Lisa Smith - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 12%

Rose Rodrigue - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theatre Baton Rouge 11%

Max dovale - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Jpas 8%

Lisa Smith - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 4%

Victoria Casella - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 0%



Best Musical

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 40%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 27%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Theatre Baton Rouge 13%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 11%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 8%



Best Performer In A Musical

Ellie Haxthausen - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 17%

Taylor Robinson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 13%

Grayson Morgan - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 11%

Tommie Milazzo - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 10%

Jordan Graw - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 9%

Kaley Pichon - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 8%

Brennan Bankston - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 5%

TyRobbins - THEVIEW UPSTAIRS - Jpas 5%

Chase Duhe - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 5%

Justice hues - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Jpas 4%

Stephen Rhodes - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 4%

Rachel Augustine - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 3%

Heath McNeese - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 2%

Annalee Templet - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 2%

Elvie Ellis - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Saenger theatre 1%

Phyllis Horridge - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Clay Donaldson - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 60%

Jana Mestecky - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 10%

Elizabeth Newcomer - CRY IT OUT - Crescent City Stage 10%

Matthew Boese - SPRING STORM - The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company 8%

Lorene Chesley - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 6%

Tenea Intriago - CRY IT OUT - Crescent City Stage 3%

Doug Spearman - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 3%

Joanne Guarnaccia - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 0%



Best Play

THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 46%

CRY IT OUT - Crescent City Stage 17%

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 13%

MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 10%

SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE ELUSIVE EAR - The Sullivan Theatre 9%

SPRING STORM - The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company 6%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Mistretta - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 40%

Adam Landry - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 20%

Eric Mistretta - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 10%

Michael A. Newcomer - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 8%

John Eddy - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 7%

Marshall Harris - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Jpas 7%

John Eddy - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 3%

Raquel Jackson - CRY IT OUT - Crescent City Stage 3%

John Eddy - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 2%

Gerard Boucier - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ethan Martinez - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 30%

Justin Blanchard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 28%

Callie Fontana - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 15%

Amara Skinner - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 11%

Callie Fontana - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 9%

Amara Skinner - CRY IT OUT - Crescent City Stage 6%

Tim Larsen - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Gage Blackwell - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 13%

Catherine Kontess - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 11%

Emily Bourgeois - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 10%

Caleb Broussard - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theatre Baton Rouge 10%

Nate Costantini - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 10%

Caleb Broussard - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 8%

Marion Mayfield - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 8%

Paxton Kling - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 7%

Evie Trahan - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 6%

Caroline Keyser - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 6%

Jason Loe - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 4%

Kris Lewis - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 3%

Heath McNeese - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 2%

Lori Fasone - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Stephen Atkins - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 23%

Bradley Sanchez - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 17%

Yvette Bourgeois - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 15%

Donyae Asante - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 10%

Brady Lewis - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 10%

Joshua Allred - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge 9%

Cody Evans - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Crescent City Stage 9%

Mary Thornton - CRY IT OUT - Crescent City Stage 3%

Matthew Boese - SWEET BIRD OF YOUTH - The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company 2%

LeBaron Thornton - CRY IT OUT - Crescent City Stage 1%

Elizabeth Marino - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 1%

Christian Davakis - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 0%

David Mauillo - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 0%

Grace Callaghan - MASTER CLASS - Bergen County Players 0%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre 62%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 13%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 13%

JUNIE B JONES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 9%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 3%

