bergenPAC’s Performing Arts School will offer free Trial Classes in acting, dance, music, musical theater, and early childhood on Wednesday, Sept. 10, and Thursday, Sept. 11, from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM.



As New Jersey’s premier arts education institution, bergenPAC offers classes in a variety of performing arts disciplines starting with Music Speaks. Children through adults can participate in dance, music and theater classes taught by our stellar faculty, many of them NYC professionals. We bring NYC to Bergen County!



Our vibrant 20-year dance program, led by Roberta Mathes, is recognized as a top-tier dance education program. In addition to dance, bergenPAC’s Performing Arts School offers comprehensive acting and theater classes, music programs & our Showtime Series, featuring mainstage performances for children of all ages. Here is our Showtime Series lineup: Frozen Kids, Finding Nemo Kids, Frozen, Jr., Matilda, Jr., Legally Blonde and Guys and Dolls for high school students.



Students also have the option to enroll in personalized music lessons in piano, guitar, voice and more. Mark your calendars for the FREE TRIAL classes on Wednesday, September 10, and Thursday, September 11, from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Music Speaks will be offered FREE on Wednesday, September 10 from 10:30am to 11:15am.

