bergenPAC To Present THAT MOTOWN BAND In May 2026

bergenPAC has announced one new addition to its upcoming schedule. That Motown Band will return to the venue for a performance on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 23, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster and the bergenPAC Box Office.

That Motown Band performs music associated with classic Motown artists including Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, The Supremes, and The Four Tops, featuring songs such as “Heat Wave,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” “Baby Love,” “My Girl,” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

The performance will feature vocalist Garfield Fleming, a longtime member of The Delfonics who spent 25 years performing with William Hart. Fleming is also known for his solo work, including the 1981 single “Please Don’t Send Me Away,” which continues to receive international airplay. His vocal style has drawn comparisons to artists including David Ruffin, Bobby Womack, and other Motown-era performers.

Ticket prices range from $29 to $59.