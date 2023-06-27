bergenPAC Presents Emo Orchestra Featuring Hawthorne Heights, June 30

Lineup features songs from bands such as Taking Back Sunday, My Chemical Romance, and Dashboard Confessional.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

bergenPAC announces one new show going on sale this week: Emo Orchestra featuring Hawthorne Heights on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30, 2023, at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Emo Orchestra featuring Hawthorne Heights

Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023 – 8 PM

$45-$85

For emo music lovers and orchestra aficionados alike, Emo Orchestra is a new live experience that brings some of the most beloved emo songs of your youth to the theater stage with a full orchestra arrangement. Along with special guest Hawthorne Heights, the orchestra will elevate songs from bands such as Taking Back Sunday, My Chemical Romance, and Dashboard Confessional in a way that's never been heard before. Emo Orchestra is a perfectly designed tribute to the music that shaped emo fans.

“It's an opportunity for early fans of the emo genre to share the music that we all loved with the next generation, and it was curated to be family friendly,” says Ben Mench-Thurlow, who created the show. “The addition of the orchestra adds a cool texture and depth to these nostalgic hits and may also expose fans to instrumentation they're less familiar with in a new setting. And orchestra lovers will experience what they enjoy with an exciting twist!”

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030.




