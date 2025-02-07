bergenPAC Honors New Jersey's GlorIa Gaynor At Women's Luncheon

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



]Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) has announced that two-time Grammy Award-winning artist Gloria Gaynor will be honored and serve as a guest speaker at its annual Spring Luncheon on Tuesday, March 18, at 11:30 a.m.

The Spring Luncheon pays tribute to Women's History Month by honoring the legendary 2 X Grammy Winner Gloria Gaynor, a native of Newark who continues to leave an indelible mark within the music industry. Best known for her anthems "I Will Survive" and "Never Can Say Goodbye," Gaynor's soaring vocals and magnetic stage presence resonate with audiences across the globe and generations, igniting a spirit of resilience and empowerment.

As she captivates audiences from venues in the United States to grand theaters in Europe, South America, and beyond, Gaynor dedicates her time in making a transformative impact. She collaborates with diverse organizations worldwide, passionately advocating for meaningful change and uplifting communities.

Her contributions to music and culture have been widely recognized. Dowling College awarded her an Honorary Doctorate to celebrate her artistic legacy. Demonstrating an unwavering commitment to personal growth, she returned to academia to earn a bachelor's degree in behavioral sciences. This education equipped her with the knowledge and tools to support at-risk youth and families through her charitable endeavors. Gaynor's journey is a testament to the power of determination and serves as an inspiring example of a remarkable woman.

Valerie Huttle, the Chair of the Board, emphasized the significance of honoring Gloria Gaynor: “We are excited to recognize this extraordinary woman, who is celebrated around the globe yet remains a cherished member of our Bergen County community. We are thankful for the opportunity to honor her, as her decades-long contributions continue to inspire and uplift women everywhere.”

The luncheon coincides with the release of Gaynor's new single, “FIDA,” available now on all digital streaming platforms. Additionally, her documentary, documentary “I Will Survive ~ A Journey of Faith, Hope and a Magnificent Second Act" produced by (GMA's) Robin Roberts' production company Rockin' Roberts, is set to premiere on Lifetime on Saturday, February 8, at 8 p.m. The documentary narrates Gaynor's journey, highlighting how she found meaning in her song “I Will Survive” at a low point in her life and chronicles her efforts to write and record a gospel album. The film showcases themes of reinvention, faith, and resilience.

Guests can anticipate an inspiring performance by a jazz trio, showcasing the remarkable talents of students from bergenPAC's Performing Arts School.

The proceeds from the spring luncheon will go toward enhancing BergenPAC's Performing Arts School programs and upgrading its facilities, ensuring support for future talents. In addition, the funds will help expand outreach efforts and strengthen partnerships with public schools, allowing for student performances and special assembly presentations throughout New Jersey. These initiatives aim to empower all students, including those with special needs, by providing them with the benefits of the art.

Tickets and Sponsorship opportunities are available by visiting, www.bergenPAC.org/springlunch

