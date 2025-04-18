YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN to Open at Roxbury Arts Alliance in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang explore life's great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship in the Roxbury Arts Alliance's production of "You're A Good Man Charlie Brown," opening May 10 and running through May 18.

The show features multiple casts that earned their roles by showcasing their take on the classic Charles Schultz characters.

"Theater is the most inclusive activity I know, and it was important to me that this production reflect that and offer as many opportunities where we can to the widest variety of people," Director Russ Crespolini said.

In order to do that, the team put together a roster of 18 performers split amongst three casts.

"I swear I'm not crazy. But multiple casts mean the actors get to play different roles in different productions," Crespolini said.



There was also a more practical reason for doing so.

"Illness. I was in a production of a play in 2022 that lost an entire weekend because a performer had COVID and refused to return until he deemed it safe," Crespolini said. "This way, we have plenty of coverage and can mix and match as needed without the audience even noticing. Because everyone we cast worked so hard to be prepared."

Fortunately for Crespolini, producer and music director Dar Yannetta and choreographer Allanna Mariano went along with the idea.

"We cast a Peanuts cast of 18 and up, a Weenuts cast of 18 and under that will serve as ensemble in the adult show and play principals in their own production and Standby/Understudy cast that will perform in the ensemble of the Weenuts cast and get their own performance as principals," Crespolini said. "I wanted the understudies to get a performance of their own. They put in the work, they deserve it."

The run will also feature a sensory-friendly performance on Sunday, May 18. This performance is designed to accommodate individuals with sensory sensitivities, such as those on the autism spectrum or with other sensory processing differences. It involves modifications to the performance environment, including adjustments to lighting, sound, and other sensory elements, to create a more comfortable and accessible experience for everyone.

"Our producer floated the idea to us and as a cast and as a team we all leapt at the opportunity," Crespolini said. "Everyone should be able to experience theater."

While not known to many, the Roxbury Arts Alliance has been home to amateur and professional artists for nearly 30 years. The venue, Citizens Bank Theater located within the Horseshoe Lake municipal complex, features family entertainment, including concerts, poetry readings, comedy revues, and stage performances in an intimate theater setting.

"We also do outdoor summer concerts," Yannetta said. "We are a volunteer run 501(c) (3), non-profit organization. All of our programming, theater upkeep and repairs are paid for through public and private supporters, grants, and donations."

Crespolini, who lives in a neighboring community, saw a show in the space and knew he wanted to get involved.

"I swear they hide this place. You have to enter under the Senior Center sign when you come into Horseshoe Lake, but it is such a nice space for the arts," Crespolini said. "And the ticket prices, compared to a lot of theaters I have been involved with are super cheap."

"You're A Good Man Charlie Brown" plays Saturday, May 10 at 2 p,m, and 7 p.m., Sunday May 11 at 2 p.m., Saturday May 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and closes with a sensory-friendly performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 18. General admission is $27.25 and children under 18 are only $11.50.

