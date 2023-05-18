Xiomaro's Morris Museum Exhibition Showcases Washington's Iconic Headquarters

A thought-provoking exhibition at a New Jersey museum showcases the photography of Xiomaro, a New York Artist.

Through a collection of 21 large-scale photographs and a compelling clip from a New Jersey PBS episode, the Morris Museum, founded in 1913 and the only Smithsonian affiliate in the state, presents the artist's fresh look at the complex tension within the Ford Mansion's dual role as George Washington's military headquarters during the Revolutionary War and the private home of a widow and her young children.

Xiomaro's images in the exhibition, "At Home with George," were commissioned by the National Park Service over a five year period to create the first and only artistic photographic collection of Washington's headquarters and other key sites at Morristown National Historical Park - the nation's first Congressionally-established historical park, which is celebrating its 90th year.

"Xiomaro's understanding of history through the lens makes him an outstanding ambassador for our continued efforts to reach all types of learners from more than one perspective," said Jude M. Pfister, Chief of Cultural Resources. His work and aesthetic philosophy was the subject of "Unseen Beauty," a short documentary film produced by the National Park Service and its partners.

"Xiomaro's photography is distinctive. His images are composed from unique vantage points typically unseen by the public while his use of natural light captures the experience of living in the 1700s, where interior spaces were often dimly lit," explains Anne Ricculli, Ph.D., the Director of Exhibits and Collections who curated the exhibition with the support of Curatorial Interns Emily Rainbolt, Elizabeth Shack, and Jamie Zurek.

The collection, with more than half never having been printed and publicly exhibited before, is uniquely displayed in the Bush-Compton Gallery with subdued lighting suggesting a period-appropriate candlelight ambiance. "As if walking into a dark room, the viewer's eyesight must adjust to see all the details."

For the past 12 years, Xiomaro (pronounced SEE-oh-MAH-ro) has specialized in photographing iconic historical sites to raise awareness of their history, culture, and natural beauty. He is the author of "Weir Farm National Historic Site" (Arcadia Publishing) with a foreword by Senator Joseph Lieberman. The artist's work has been exhibited at Harvard University as well as in museums and galleries across the United States, Scotland, and Italy. Xiomaro frequently appears as a guest on mainstream television news outlets, including ABC, CBS, and News 12.

A rock musician, he turned to art photography after recovering from cancer, which prompted his departure from a career as an entertainment attorney representing Village People and other celebrity recording artists. To symbolize the transformative experience and to acknowledge his Cuban and Puerto Rican roots, he adopted the pseudonym "Xiomaro," said to mean "ready for battle."

"At Home with George" is on view now until July 30, 2023, at Morris Museum, 6 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown, New Jersey, with support provided by The Martin Guitar Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit www.xiomaro.com or the museum's website https://morrismuseum.org/on-view/current/at-home-with-george.