Wynonna Judd Brings Her HERSTORY & Hits Tour To Kean Stage This May

Wynonna Judd will bring her her first-ever HERSTORY & HITS Tour, celebrating the 30-year anniversary of her debut solo tour, to Kean University's Enlow Recital Hall, 215 North Ave, Hillside, NJ 07083 on Thursday, May 12 at 7:30 P.M.

"We are honored to have Wynonna join us as she celebrates 30 years as a solo artist," said Steve Cochran, Manager of Kean Stage. "Her rich tapestry of hits will make for a wonderful night of music".

Wynonna Judd first gained fame as part of one of the most successful musical duos of all-time, The Judds, selling over 20-million records worldwide to become music royalty to her fans and critics alike.

A five-time Grammy Award winner in her own right, and recipient of over 60 top industry awards, Wynonna holds multiple gold, platinum and multi-platinum certifications from the RIAA of over 10-million units sold for albums released throughout her impressive 30-year solo career. On top of that unprecedented feat, Wynonna has earned 20 #1 hits and countless charting singles to make her one of country music's most celebrated artists of all time.

Tickets range from $40-$75 and can be purchased online at keanstage.com or by contacting the Box Office at (908) 737 - 7469. The Box Office is currently open Monday-Friday, 10:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.