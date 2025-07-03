Wharton Performing Arts School Launches 2025–26 Season With Expanded Adult Education Offerings

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wharton Performing Arts School (PAS), a program of Wharton Arts, has announced its 2025–26 season, unveiling a significantly expanded lineup of classes tailored for adult learners.

With offerings ranging from group voice and movement classes to the Adult Harp Circle, CAFÉ Choir, and ensemble performance opportunities, the new season invites adults of all experience levels to explore—or rediscover—their passion for the arts.

Rooted in the belief that learning is a lifelong journey, PAS is committed to making the performing arts accessible at every stage of life. Whether students are picking up an instrument for the first time, returning to a long-abandoned hobby, or seeking community through creative expression, PAS offers a welcoming environment where curiosity and joy take center stage.

“Our adult programs are about more than just skills—they're about connection, confidence, and personal fulfillment,” said PAS Director Deb Joyal. “At the Wharton Performing Arts School, we believe that the arts belong to everyone, at every stage of life.”

In addition to its expanded adult offerings, PAS will continue its robust schedule of classes for children and teens. Fall programming includes Pathways to Piano, musical theater, acting, and other foundational courses designed to foster creativity, discipline, and self-expression in young artists.

Classes and private lessons begin Monday, September 8, at 60 Locust Avenue in Berkeley Heights, directly across from the Berkeley Heights YMCA. The school offers flexible scheduling, small group formats, and experienced faculty to ensure a supportive and inspiring learning environment for all students. Registration is now open at WhartonArts.org.