Westfield Arts Collective Will Transform Historic Rialto Theater into Center for Creativity @ The Rialto

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Westfield Arts Collective announced plans to transform the historic Rialto Theater in downtown Westfield, New Jersey, into the Center for Creativity @ The Rialto. To bring the vision of creating an adaptive, community-centric creative space to life, WAC will establish a capital campaign to raise funds from government, foundation, corporate and individual sources.

“Westfield is more than just a town—it’s a community filled with artists and dreamers,” said Westfield Arts Collective President Bill Crandall. “Transforming the Rialto into a creative hub ensures that these voices have a place to be heard and that the arts have a permanent home.”

This transformation into the Center for Creativity @ The Rialto is not just about preserving a historic building, but about sparking a cultural revival in Westfield. The Center will be an inspiring destination where artists and the community come together to create, collaborate, and celebrate the arts in all its forms.

To date, $5 million raised for the project has been used to purchase the property, create transformative designs, assess fundraising, and develop business plans. Design renderings were developed in collaboration with NJ based firm, Mills + Schnoering Architects. A capital campaign will support the renovation of the Rialto, transforming it into a modern, flexible facility for artistic and community events

Along with strong community backing, the organization is working to secure substantial funding from government entities, foundations, and corporate partners to bring this vision to life. Through these combined efforts, the Center will become a place where the arts are accessible to all and where Westfield’s cultural and economic vitality can flourish.

For more information on the project or to make a donation, visit https://www.centerforcreativity.art/donate or email info@rialtowestfield.org.

Comments