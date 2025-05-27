Washington Township High School Receives National Recognition For Theatre Education Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Washington Township High School's Theatre Department has been honored with the distinction of being named a Premier Community for Theatre Education for its outstanding commitment in the field. The Educational Theatre Association (EdTA) recognizes districts and schools that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide theatre access and education to all students.

"Theatre Education is a perfect blend of a variety of skills that students can obtain by rehearsing and then moving from page to stage for their performances. Theatre gives our students an outlet for their creative side while also taking their comprehension skills and putting them into action through acting, singing, dancing, and any other medium used to express one's understanding and feelings. Having these courses allows our students to develop self-confidence, to enhance their communication skills, and to have something they truly enjoy doing. I am grateful for the robust program we are building at Washington Township High School," said Washington Township High School (WTHS) Principal, Mr. Ray Anderson. Mr. Casey Corigliano, Supervisor of Visual and Performing Arts added, "Receiving this designation recognizes and highlights the talent, commitment and dedication by our students and staff through a vital discipline within the performing arts. We are very proud to showcase our theatre program from our school plays and musicals to our recently established academy program. This acknowledgement by EdTA validates the work and support that we receive to bring quality theatre education to our students. Not only does it recognize our past achievements, but it motivates us to grow the program further by fostering artistic talents, teamwork, creativity and to instill a lifelong appreciation for the performing arts. We are incredibly proud of this recognition and are committed to upholding the high standards it represents."

To qualify for the distinction, the Theatre Department at WTHS answered detailed questions about funding, teacher development and evaluation, theatre class curriculum and participation, instructional time, facilities, and support for the theatre program. Responses were verified with official documentation and reviewed by the Educational Theatre Association.

Mr. John Stephan, the Theatre Director at WTHS, said, "Earning the status as a 'Premier Community for Theatre Education' is a true testament to the hard work of our students, the support from our staff and our families, and the value our district and community place on the arts. This recognition helps shine a spotlight on our program and opens up exciting opportunities to grow, connect, and keep theatre alive and thriving here, at Washington Township High School."

Research affirms the educational and social-emotional benefits of participating in school theatre. In one study, at-risk middle school students who engaged in an after-school musical theatre program demonstrated improved confidence, creativity, resiliency, responsibility, collaboration, and sense of community. Another study found that students who received drama-based instruction made better connections to the curricular content. 95% of school administrators believe that theatre experiences improve students' overall academic skills.

"EdTA celebrates the community effort it takes to build and sustain a quality theatre program," said Dr. Jennifer Katona, EdTA's executive director. "The Premier Communities for Theatre Education distinction recognizes the work done by the entire school or district-from administration to teachers to students and parents-to ensure a safe and robust education in theatre is available to all students. We are thrilled to celebrate this cohort and look forward to continuing to recognize high quality programs in future years."

The award-winning Theatre Department at WTHS provides students with learning experiences that develop the 21st-century skills of communication, critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity, which are needed for students to succeed in the competitive global economy and workplace. Students will be able to take part in a number of events including the annual all-school fall play and musical (produced by The Way Off-Broadway Players), the New Jersey Thespian Festival (hosted annually at WTHS), and our four-year comprehensive Theatre Academy program. We are proud participants in the Montclair Theatre Night "Foxy" Awards, Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards, and the BergenPAC High School Musical Awards. Additionally, guest artist residencies and partnerships are a staple of the program; most recently, we have entered a 4-year partnership with Paper Mill Playhouse as part of their "Adopt-A-School" program through 2030.

About the Educational Theatre Association

The Educational Theatre Association is an international nonprofit that serves as the professional association for theatre educators. EdTA is the parent organization of the International Thespian Society, the Honor Society for theatre students that's inducted more than 2.5 million Thespians since 1929. Additionally, EdTA operates the Educational Theatre Foundation, the organization's philanthropic arm dedicated to broadening representation and increasing access. Visit schooltheatre.org to learn how EdTA inspires theatre educators to transform lives.

