Walter Trout And Tab Benoit Unveil 2026 Concerts At The Newton Theatre

The Newton Theatre has announced two blues and blues-rock concerts set for 2026, featuring Walter Trout and Tab Benoit. Tickets for both events will go on sale Friday, January 30, at 10:00 a.m., with a members-only presale scheduled for Thursday, January 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Walter Trout will perform on Sunday, April 19, 2026. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m., with the concert beginning at 8:00 p.m. Trout, a longtime blues-rock guitarist and songwriter, is touring in support of his album Sign of the Times. His career spans more than five decades and includes work with Canned Heat and John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers. Trout, who hails from Ocean City, New Jersey, is known for combining traditional blues influences with contemporary themes in his songwriting.

Tab Benoit will bring the Soul of the Swamp Tour 2026 to the Newton Theatre on Thursday, July 9, 2026. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m., with the concert starting at 8:00 p.m. Benoit, a multi–Grammy-nominated artist and environmental advocate, will perform alongside Sgt. Splendor. His recent release I Hear Thunder marked his first studio recording in more than a decade, and the tour draws from his extensive catalog, including material from his 1990s recordings.

Both concerts will take place at the Newton Theatre, located at 234 Spring Street in Newton, New Jersey. Reserved seating for each event starts at $52.50.