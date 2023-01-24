Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vivid Stage Takes Improv To Madison Next Month

The performance is on February 3 at 8:00 pm.

Jan. 24, 2023  

Vivid Stage Takes Improv To Madison Next Month

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will take improv on the road to the Madison Community Arts Center on February 3 at 8:00 pm.

THE FLIP SIDE, Vivid's house improv team, features Brad Barton, Clark Carmichael, Laura Ekstrand, Noreen Farley, Lulu French, Dave Maulbeck, Scott McGowan, Becca McLarty and Emaline Williams. This unpredictable evening is an affordable, enjoyable evening that is packed with laughs from start to finish.

Based on improv techniques created by The Groundlings, Upright Citizens' Brigade and The Magnet, The Flip Side offers a unique spin on short-form improv, taking audience input to create instant scenes that are both unexpected and hilarious. No two shows are alike, and the most important ingredient in every show is the audience.

The show includes improvisational comedy sketches that use audience suggestions to shape the scenes that the actors instantly create onstage. Performers use ingredients such as everyday objects, strange maladies, and unusual circumstances to cook up unconventional mini-plays that appear and disappear in a matter of minutes.

THE FLIP SIDE will appear at Madison Community Arts Center at 10 Kings Road in Madison on Friday, February 3 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $20, and $15 for students 25 and younger. For touchless advance ticket purchases, go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220524®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmadison-arts-and-culture-alliance.ticketleap.com%2Fthe-flip-side-02-23%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. For more information, call 908-514-9654. The Madison Community Arts Center is wheelchair accessible. For information on any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, www.vividstage.org.




Pianist Inon Barnatan Plays Brahms With The Princeton Symphony Orchestra Next Month Photo
Pianist Inon Barnatan Plays Brahms With The Princeton Symphony Orchestra Next Month
On Saturday, February 4 at 8pm and Sunday, February 5 at 4pm, the Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) welcomes back star pianist Inon Barnatan to Princeton for performances of Johannes Brahms' monumental Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat Major, Op. 83.
Opening Doors Initiative Offers Free Space To Local Theatre Artists Photo
'Opening Doors Initiative' Offers Free Space To Local Theatre Artists
Luna Stage has announced Opening Doors, a new initiative to provide artists in the Valley Neighborhood with cost-free access to the professional theatre's spaces, resources, and staff. The program is sponsored by Valley National Bank.
Interview: Lisa G. Andreacchi as Eleanor Roosevelt in MADDIE & ELEANOR at The Growing Photo
Interview: Lisa G. Andreacchi as Eleanor Roosevelt in MADDIE & ELEANOR at The Growing Stage
We had the pleasure of interviewing Lisa G. Andreacchi about her career and her role as Eleanor Roosevelt in 'MADDIE & ELEANOR' at The Growing Stage.
Photos: First Look at BROADWAY BOUND at Algonquin Arts Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at BROADWAY BOUND at Algonquin Arts Theatre
Algonquin Arts Theatre (Pamela Ward-Executive Director) has released production photos for its winter comedy, Broadway Bound by Neil Simon. This show completes Neil Simon’s “Eugene trilogy” at the theatre following Brighton Beach Memoirs (2020) and Biloxi Blues (2021). The show runs at Algonquin Arts Theatre through January 29.

More Hot Stories For You


'Opening Doors Initiative' Offers Free Space To Local Theatre Artists'Opening Doors Initiative' Offers Free Space To Local Theatre Artists
January 23, 2023

Luna Stage has announced Opening Doors, a new initiative to provide artists in the Valley Neighborhood with cost-free access to the professional theatre's spaces, resources, and staff. The program is sponsored by Valley National Bank.
Photos: First Look at BROADWAY BOUND at Algonquin Arts TheatrePhotos: First Look at BROADWAY BOUND at Algonquin Arts Theatre
January 22, 2023

Algonquin Arts Theatre (Pamela Ward-Executive Director) has released production photos for its winter comedy, Broadway Bound by Neil Simon. This show completes Neil Simon’s “Eugene trilogy” at the theatre following Brighton Beach Memoirs (2020) and Biloxi Blues (2021). The show runs at Algonquin Arts Theatre through January 29.
Cast Announced For Vanguard Theater's Production of PASSING STRANGECast Announced For Vanguard Theater's Production of PASSING STRANGE
January 19, 2023

Vanguard Theater has announced their upcoming production of Passing Strange, a daring musical that takes its audience on a journey across boundaries of place, identity and theatrical convention.
American Theater Group Brings Jason Robert Brown's PARADE To West OrangeAmerican Theater Group Brings Jason Robert Brown's PARADE To West Orange
January 18, 2023

The American Theater Group (ATG), a professional regional theater company celebrating its 11th season, has announced it will present Parade, the Tony Award-winning musical at the Maurice Levin Theater at the JCC MetroWest in West Orange, NJ from March 9-11th.  As previously announced, the show will begin its run March 2-5th at the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge. 
Nikkole Salter's TORN ASUNDER Opens At Luna Stage, February 2Nikkole Salter's TORN ASUNDER Opens At Luna Stage, February 2
January 18, 2023

Luna Stage launches its 2023 season with Obie-winner and Pulitzer-nominee Nikkole Salter's Torn Asunder, a searing historical drama.
share